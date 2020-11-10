Well, That Was Fast

Masa Son has been freed from what amounted to his red-ink soaked and dripping leash for just over 24 hours. It was, in fact, just yesterday that he vowed to go on the attack, some ongoing missteps notwithstanding. And he has wasted absolutely no time doing so.

German electric scooter rental firm Tier announced Tuesday that it’s raised $250 million in a funding round led by SoftBank’s second Vision Fund. It’s the first time the Japanese tech investor has made a bet on the nascent scooter-sharing space and comes as a number of countries in Europe re-enter lockdowns to slow a resurgence in coronavirus cases. E-scooter companies were heavily hit by the first round of lockdowns, with a number of providers slashing jobs to survive.

SoftBank Group Corp. is in talks to sell robot maker Boston Dynamics Inc. to Hyundai Motor Co., people familiar with the matter said. Proposed terms of the deal would give the South Korean automaker control of the robotics company in a transaction valued at as much as $1 billion….

Nor is Son’s daring artistic mind limited to matters of portfolio construction.

SoftBank has been holding internal discussions on whether to relocate the unit that manages its $100bn Vision Fund from the UK to Abu Dhabi, according to multiple people with direct knowledge of the talks.… Rajeev Misra, who runs the Vision Fund from London, is considering moving his primary residence to Abu Dhabi. According to multiple people with direct knowledge, Mr Misra was in the Gulf emirate recently looking at homes and schools for his family.

SoftBank Group Corp.’s already controversial stock and options trading program is drawing fresh fire from investors because of Masayoshi Son’s personal stake in the trading…. Son denied there was a conflict of interest and described it as remuneration for his investment expertise.

