Layoffs Watch ’20: New York Mets

Layoffs Watch ’20: New York Mets

Steve Cohen cleans house.
Author:
Publish date:

YouTube

There are all sorts of ways one might imagine Steve Cohen spending his first day as owner of the New York Mets. Issuing the new fleece uniforms (like his television doppelgänger, George Costanza). Spending lavishly on top talent and round art for Citi Field (Derek Jeter can sell him both). Crank calling Alex Rodriguez with a fake offer of the manager’s job. Reaching out to those guys from the Cardinals about getting some black edge. Running up some baseball cards of himself. Showing Fred and Jeff Wilpon to their new offices (next to the computers running that motion-capture software the latter was too cheap to pay for, of course).

Instead, he chose to mark the occasion in another very characteristic way: Firing everybody.

Immediately, Steve Cohen and his new team president, Sandy Alderson, entered office and cleaned house./Most notably, Brodie Van Wagenen, signed through 2022, is out after two seasons as general manager. Executives Omar Minaya (special assistant to the GM), Allard Baird (assistant GM, scouting and player development), Adam Guttridge (assistant GM, systematic development) and Jared Banner (farm director) are also leaving the organization.

If you think the Big Guy’s being a little unfair, well, not really.

The Mets missed the postseason in both of Van Wagenen’s seasons in control. He did improve their win total from 77 to 86 victories in his first year, but 2020 became a disappointment as a club that had championship aspirations finished eight games below .500 and missed the playoffs during a year when over half the league made it.

That kind of shit may have cut it over at Sterling Stamos Capital Management and the Wilponsian Mets, but it doesn’t fly at Point72 and it sure as hell doesn’t fly in Flushing anymore.

Brodie Van Wagenen, Mets front office are out as Steve Cohen completes purchase of team [NorthJersey.com]

Related

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Taste For Black Edge No Obstacle To Buying The Mets

Rob Manfred sees nothing unusual or untoward about the Steve Cohen era in Flushing.

mrmet
Hedge Funds

Is A-Rod The Stalking Horse For Steve Cohen’s Triumphant Return As Mets’ Savior?

Dealings are afoot in Flushing.

mrmet
Hedge Funds

Get Ready For The Bitterest Baseball Rivalry: White Sox vs. Mets

Jerry Reinsdorf has no idea what he’s getting himself into.

mrmet
Hedge Funds

Steve Cohen Will Not Let Inevitable Mets Dysfunction Distract Him From Real Work

If you see the new owner red-faced a shouting during the game, rest assured he’s yelling at a Point72 underling and not at Edwin Diaz.

mrmet
Hedge Funds

Steve Cohen Back In The Game

He can’t quit the Mets and apparently they can’t quit his billions.

mrmet
Hedge Funds

Steve Cohen: Glutton For Punishment

He must really want to own the Mets to agree to another round of “exclusive negotiations” with the Family Wilpon.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Steve Cohen Can’t Give The Mets $3.1 Billion, But Had To Give Them $2 Million

The 2020 season is not playing out quite as the big guy imagined.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Steve Cohen Buying The Mets! (And Also ?)

How long we have waited for this day.