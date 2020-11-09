Layoffs Watch ’20: New York Mets

There are all sorts of ways one might imagine Steve Cohen spending his first day as owner of the New York Mets. Issuing the new fleece uniforms (like his television doppelgänger, George Costanza). Spending lavishly on top talent and round art for Citi Field (Derek Jeter can sell him both). Crank calling Alex Rodriguez with a fake offer of the manager’s job. Reaching out to those guys from the Cardinals about getting some black edge. Running up some baseball cards of himself. Showing Fred and Jeff Wilpon to their new offices (next to the computers running that motion-capture software the latter was too cheap to pay for, of course).

Instead, he chose to mark the occasion in another very characteristic way: Firing everybody.

Immediately, Steve Cohen and his new team president, Sandy Alderson, entered office and cleaned house./Most notably, Brodie Van Wagenen, signed through 2022, is out after two seasons as general manager. Executives Omar Minaya (special assistant to the GM), Allard Baird (assistant GM, scouting and player development), Adam Guttridge (assistant GM, systematic development) and Jared Banner (farm director) are also leaving the organization.

If you think the Big Guy’s being a little unfair, well, not really.

The Mets missed the postseason in both of Van Wagenen’s seasons in control. He did improve their win total from 77 to 86 victories in his first year, but 2020 became a disappointment as a club that had championship aspirations finished eight games below .500 and missed the playoffs during a year when over half the league made it.

That kind of shit may have cut it over at Sterling Stamos Capital Management and the Wilponsian Mets, but it doesn’t fly at Point72 and it sure as hell doesn’t fly in Flushing anymore.

