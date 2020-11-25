This French Hotel Company Wants To Improve Your Lifestyle

This French Hotel Company Wants To Improve Your Lifestyle

Here’s their plan.
Author:
Publish date:

Starck, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

This story is brought to you by The Daily Upside. For more crisp and insightful content, you can sign up for the free Daily Upside newsletter here.

French hospitality giant Accor, the largest hotel operator in Europe, has agreed to merge its boutique properties with a U.K. hotel operator called Ennismore.

The deal will create the largest global operator of so-called “lifestyle hotels.”

The Story

Following the all-stock merger, the venture will feature 70-plus properties under 12 brands including Mama Shelter, SLS, Mondrian and 21c.

But What Is A Lifestyle Hotel? If you’ve ever stayed at an airport Hilton Garden Inn - think the exact opposite.

The website for Mama Shelter L.A., for instance, refers to the hotel as a “she” who “brings together paint-splattered artists, well-heeled designers, entrepreneurs and dance hall DJs.”

If that didn’t paint the picture, imagine an active ground-floor bar scene serving up $18 cocktails. Accor Chief Executive Sebastian Bazin defined a lifestyle hotel as one which derives at least 40% of its revenue from food, beverage and other entertainment services.

Deal Details: The entity will be two-thirds owned by Accor, but operated under the Ennismore name. Accor also announced yesterday it has spent €300 million to take full ownership of sbe, which owns four of the brands that will now operate under Ennismore.

Rationale

Two words: Business. Travel.

Lifestyle hotels are designed to serve as a destination in their own right, attracting a local clientele to create a lively vibe with less dependence on business travel.

Many of the largest hotel groups in the world are working to diversify operations:

  • Marriott, Accor, and Radisson have all stepped up efforts to encourage consumers to use their hotels as co-working spaces.

Bazin said, “Lifestyle is the fastest-growing hotel segment on the planet.... Guests want it, and hotel owners want it.”

Related

ski lift
The Daily Upside

Here’s What To Expect This Ski Season

You won’t see any lift ticket discounts.

fenway park
The Daily Upside

Your Chance To Own A Pro Sports Team

Or part of one, at least.

nyc marathon
The Daily Upside

What It’ll Be Like Running The NYC Marathon This Year

Shocker, it’s good news for a tech company

manatees
The Daily Upside

Investors Are Pushing Into ESG For Predictable Reasons

And it has nothing to do with saving the manatees.

mcmansions
The Daily Upside

The American Dream Is For Rent

The largest rental-home owner inks a $1 billion joint venture.

By Luis Villa del Campo from Madrid, Spain (Times Square - NASDAQ) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
The Daily Upside

Capital Is Pumping Into ETFs

And a few Wall Street titans are cashing in.

wine
The Daily Upside

The European Union Wants One More Tussle With Trump

And it may be bad news for cocktail parties.

bottled water
The Daily Upside

Liquid Death Raises $23 Million To “Murder Your Thirst”

Bottled water may very well be the hottest asset class of 2020.