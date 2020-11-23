The Assault On Movie Theaters Continues

And Disney is loving it.
Disney

In 2020, movie theaters have suffered through 101 damnations. And it’s just getting worse.

According to a report from Deadline, Disney is contemplating bypassing theaters for its upcoming films Cruella (starring Emma Stone), Pinocchio (starring Tom Hanks), and Peter Pan and Wendy.

It’s not yet clear if the flicks will be free for Disney+ subscribers (as is the case for the upcoming Pixar release, Soul) or as a premium add-on (like Mulan, which costs a whopping $29.99).

For movie theater operators, the report was just one of many horrifying headlines from last week:

  • Universal and Cineplex announced a multi-year agreement that shortens the theatrical window from three months to just 17 days.
  • AT&T’s Warner Bros. said it will debut its highly-anticipated Wonder Woman sequel simultaneously in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service on Christmas Day.

What It Means For Disney: While still dwarfed by Netflix’s 195 million subscribers, Disney+ has amassed nearly 75 million subscribers in just its first year of operation. The impressive streaming growth has helped buoy the company in a dismal year for its parks business.

Disney Aside: Good news for loyalists - starting on Jan. 1 visitors to Disney World will be allowed to “park hop” and visit two parks on the same day. 

