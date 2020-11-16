DraftKings Is on A Heater

This story is brought to you by The Daily Upside. For more crisp and insightful content, you can sign up for the free Daily Upside newsletter here.

This past spring, the most interesting live sport to bet on was Russian ping pong.



A lot has changed since then.



Sports-betting company DraftKings reported a better-than-expected third quarter on Friday after a "bonanza" of live sports this summer.



Sports Renaissance

Due to coronavirus postponements, the July-September quarter saw action from all the major sports leagues (MLB, NBA, NHL and NFL) for the first time in history.



Tack on other big-time events including the Kentucky Derby, golf's PGA and U.S. Open, and the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest - it was a dream setup for online bet-takers:

DraftKings eclipsed 1 million unique gamblers, up 64% from last year.

The flood of participation drove revenue to $133 million, up 42% year-over-year, slightly beating expectations.

FanDuel owner Flutter Entertainment also reported strong sales last week. The Ireland-based firm, which also owns Betfair and Paddy Power, said U.S. revenue soared more than 80% in the quarter.



The Customer is King

Casinos often treat high-rollers with lavish “comps” like penthouse suites and top-shelf liquor to keep them playing in-house. Wooing the internet gambler is no-less expensive.

In the third quarter, DraftKings spent $203 million on sales and marketing to acquire customers and promote new state launches.

Against revenue of $133 million, DraftKings is safely in the red.

What Else? Voters from Louisiana, Maryland and South Dakota legalized sports betting this month in a fresh victory for the gambling industry.



The Takeaway: DraftKings isn't the only game in town. Penn National Gaming just launched a Barstool-branded sports betting app and MGM Resorts expects its BetMGM app to be live in 20+ states by the end of next year.