DraftKings Is on A Heater

DraftKings Is on A Heater

After the biggest summer of sports on record.
Author:
Publish date:

Flickr

This story is brought to you by The Daily Upside. For more crisp and insightful content, you can sign up for the free Daily Upside newsletter here.

This past spring, the most interesting live sport to bet on was Russian ping pong.

A lot has changed since then.

Sports-betting company DraftKings reported a better-than-expected third quarter on Friday after a "bonanza" of live sports this summer.

Sports Renaissance
Due to coronavirus postponements, the July-September quarter saw action from all the major sports leagues (MLB, NBA, NHL and NFL) for the first time in history.

Tack on other big-time events including the Kentucky Derby, golf's PGA and U.S. Open, and the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest - it was a dream setup for online bet-takers:

  • DraftKings eclipsed 1 million unique gamblers, up 64% from last year.
  • The flood of participation drove revenue to $133 million, up 42% year-over-year, slightly beating expectations.

FanDuel owner Flutter Entertainment also reported strong sales last week. The Ireland-based firm, which also owns Betfair and Paddy Power, said U.S. revenue soared more than 80% in the quarter.

The Customer is King
Casinos often treat high-rollers with lavish “comps” like penthouse suites and top-shelf liquor to keep them playing in-house. Wooing the internet gambler is no-less expensive.

  • In the third quarter, DraftKings spent $203 million on sales and marketing to acquire customers and promote new state launches.
  • Against revenue of $133 million, DraftKings is safely in the red.

What Else? Voters from Louisiana, Maryland and South Dakota legalized sports betting this month in a fresh victory for the gambling industry.

The Takeaway: DraftKings isn't the only game in town. Penn National Gaming just launched a Barstool-branded sports betting app and MGM Resorts expects its BetMGM app to be live in 20+ states by the end of next year.

Related

fenway park
The Daily Upside

Your Chance To Own A Pro Sports Team

Or part of one, at least.

ZuckerWolf
The Daily Upside

Zuckerberg Is Ready To Play The Dating Game In Europe

But he’s made a few concessions.

mcmansions
The Daily Upside

The American Dream Is For Rent

The largest rental-home owner inks a $1 billion joint venture.

topgolf
The Daily Upside

Callaway Is Playing The Long Game

It’s paying a pretty penny for a souped-up driving range.

revlon
The Daily Upside

Revlon Saves Face

After two billionaires reach a controversial debt deal.

plane over england
The Daily Upside

England Is Becoming A Flyover Country

They say coronavirus is to blame.

b52s
The Daily Upside

The Music Is Pumping On Wall Street

It’s only a matter of time before DJ D-Sol gets a piece.

beer cases
The Daily Upside

We’re Halfway Through Earnings Season, Here’s What We’ve Learned

Everything that you’d expect to be happening, is happening.