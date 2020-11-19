How People Are Bettering Themselves During the Pandemic

How People Are Bettering Themselves During the Pandemic

What have you been up to?
Author:
Publish date:

Benh LIEU SONG (Flickr), CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Netflix’s “Emily In Paris” has apparently gotten everyone fired-up for the eventual return of international travel.

Yesterday, language-learning app Duolingo announced a $35 million capital raise valuing the startup at $2.4 billion. Incroyable!

Self Improvement 101
Duolingo operates a “freemium” model - all lessons across the 37 available languages are free, but users can upgrade for an ad-less experience with an enhanced ability to track progress.

  • According to CEO Luis von Ahn, Duolingo is on track to double its revenue in 2020 to roughly $200 million.
  • Currently, just 4% of users pay for the premium version, but the company plans to roll out more premium features to improve conversion.

What Else? People are learning more than just how to order a baguette in Lyon.

Udemy, a marketplace that offers video-based courses to learn everything from the Python coding language to photography skills, recently raised a $100 million Series F round at a valuation of $3.3 billion.

The Takeaway: With more idle time during pandemic life, why not invest in yourself?

Related

zuck
The Daily Upside

The Rich Are Doing Just Fine

Three millennials have serious wallet-share.

ski lift
The Daily Upside

Here’s What To Expect This Ski Season

You won’t see any lift ticket discounts.

ZuckerWolf
The Daily Upside

Zuckerberg Is Ready To Play The Dating Game In Europe

But he’s made a few concessions.

By Claygate at en.wikipedia [Public domain], from Wikimedia Commons
The Daily Upside

Forget Zoom, Recreational Vehicles Are The Real Winner Of 2020

And big money is pouring in.

nyc marathon
The Daily Upside

What It’ll Be Like Running The NYC Marathon This Year

Shocker, it’s good news for a tech company

wilson milgram
The Daily Upside

What The Nobel Prize Winners In Economics Actually Discovered

And all the practical implications.

topgolf
The Daily Upside

Callaway Is Playing The Long Game

It’s paying a pretty penny for a souped-up driving range.

coronavirus
The Daily Upside

Tens Of Thousands Of People Are Signing Up To Get Exposed To COVID-19

All in the name of science.