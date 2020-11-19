How People Are Bettering Themselves During the Pandemic

Netflix’s “Emily In Paris” has apparently gotten everyone fired-up for the eventual return of international travel.

Yesterday, language-learning app Duolingo announced a $35 million capital raise valuing the startup at $2.4 billion. Incroyable!

Self Improvement 101

Duolingo operates a “freemium” model - all lessons across the 37 available languages are free, but users can upgrade for an ad-less experience with an enhanced ability to track progress.

According to CEO Luis von Ahn, Duolingo is on track to double its revenue in 2020 to roughly $200 million.

Currently, just 4% of users pay for the premium version, but the company plans to roll out more premium features to improve conversion.

What Else? People are learning more than just how to order a baguette in Lyon.

Udemy, a marketplace that offers video-based courses to learn everything from the Python coding language to photography skills, recently raised a $100 million Series F round at a valuation of $3.3 billion.

The Takeaway: With more idle time during pandemic life, why not invest in yourself?