The European Union Wants One More Tussle With Trump

The European Union Wants One More Tussle With Trump

And it may be bad news for cocktail parties.
Author:
Publish date:

Jon Sullivan, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

This story is brought to you by The Daily Upside. For more crisp and insightful content, you can sign up for the free Daily Upside newsletter here.

Imagine the cost to purchase a jumbo jet and ship it across the Atlantic. Now add 15%.

The European Union announced yesterday it will proceed with $4 billion of annual tariffs on Boeing aircraft and other U.S. goods, the latest retaliation in a protracted trade battle.

Subsidy Saga
The U.S. has long criticized “launch aid” provided by European countries to help Airbus get new models off the ground.

Europe has snapped back with allegations that Boeing benefits from inflated defense contracts and excessive NASA research dollars.

Unable to settle their differences amicably, in 2004 the two sides appealed to a higher power: the World Trade Organization. After years of suits, countersuits, and after all the lawyers' second homes were paid off, the WTO ruled that both sides provided illegal subsidies:

  • In October 2019, the WTO authorized $7.5 billion of tariffs on Airbus jets and other European imports such as Italian cheese and French wine (not clear who is hurting who).
  • Last month, the WTO ruled to let Europe impose $4 billion of its own tariffs on U.S. goods ranging from aircraft to casino tables and fitness machines. Today, those tariffs go into effect.

Finding A Tariff Truce
Still, E.U. regulators hope cooler heads will prevail in the coming months.

Valdis Dombrovskis of the European Commission said the E.U. is ready to rapidly withdraw tariffs if a negotiated settlement is reached. Valdis said, “we have made clear at every stage that we want to settle this long-running issue.”

Yesterday, Germany’s economy minister Peter Altmaier said the EU will try to reach a "new start" in its trade relations with the U.S.

Our Take: No one wins when cheese and wine cost more.

Related

subway sandwich
The Daily Upside

Subway Gets Toasted In Ireland – Judge Rules Its Sandwiches Aren’t Legally Bread

Bad News For Italian Herbs And Cheese

trump-tweet1
The Daily Upside

President Trump Pledges “Biggest Tax Cut Ever”

The President sent a flurry of tweets from Walter Reed on Monday.

By Claygate at en.wikipedia [Public domain], from Wikimedia Commons
The Daily Upside

Forget Zoom, Recreational Vehicles Are The Real Winner Of 2020

And big money is pouring in.

wilson milgram
The Daily Upside

What The Nobel Prize Winners In Economics Actually Discovered

And all the practical implications.

chicken drumsticks
The Daily Upside

More Chicken Executives Will Soon Get The Ax

The Justice Department is out for blood.

nyc marathon
The Daily Upside

What It’ll Be Like Running The NYC Marathon This Year

Shocker, it’s good news for a tech company

closed bar
The Daily Upside

The Economic Comeback Is Losing Steam

New data points to a long road ahead.

manatees
The Daily Upside

Investors Are Pushing Into ESG For Predictable Reasons

And it has nothing to do with saving the manatees.