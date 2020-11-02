Bad News For Card Sharks In Southern California

This story is brought to you by The Daily Upside. For more crisp and insightful content, you can sign up for the free Daily Upside newsletter here.

An ambitious plan to build a high-speed railway between Las Vegas and Southern California has been .

The troubled project, which is being spearheaded by an outfit called Brightline Holdings, would be only the second privately-held, inter-city rail line in the U.S. (Brightline operates a 70-mile line between Miami and West Palm Beach).



According to Brightline, the train would ultimately capture more than 20% of the 50 million one-way trips that are made between California and Las Vegas each year - 85% of which happen by car or bus.



Investor Hangover: To finance the project, Brightline secured rights to sell so-called "private activity bonds," from public agencies in California and Nevada.



A type of municipal bond, private activity bonds are used to finance private ventures that benefit the public interest (in this case, enhanced access to blackjack).



Brightline was looking to raise $2.4 billion of debt (down from a prior goal of $3.2 billion) to finance the construction of a 169-mile stretch between Las Vegas and a desert town called Apple Valley (90 miles from downtown L.A.).

Despite "juicy" yields ranging from 7.0% to 7.5% (four times higher than highly-rated state and local bonds), investors wouldn't bite.

The project was put on hold and the rights to sell private activity bonds have been re-allocated to affordable housing projects.

The Takeaway: A company spokesman said the project could still move forward, but for now, there is no easy way to escape the L.A. traffic.