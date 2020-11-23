Joe Biden Getting The Band Back Together

Joe Biden Getting The Band Back Together

Janet Yellen gets her reward for putting up with Donald Trump for a year.
Author:
Publish date:

Anyone who was worried about the economic team being put together for the president-elect by Gary Gensler and Ted Kaufman, uh, needn’t have been.

President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen, an economist at the forefront of policy-making for three decades, to become the next Treasury secretary…. In one speech last year to a housing trade group, she warned higher taxes might not be enough to put programs such as Social Security and Medicare on solid footing, warning of painful trade-offs. “This is root canal economics,” she said.

The Cabinet of Fox Business’ phantasmagorical nightmares this ain’t, but Fox can certainly still try to gin up some fear and loathing.

Progressives aligned with Warren have told FOX Business they'd consider it a victory if Yellen were appointed.

Janet Yellen Is Biden’s Pick for Treasury Secretary [WSJ]
If Janet Yellen becomes Treasury Secretary, she would make history again [Fox Business]

Related

News

Hillary Clinton Is Looking At The Fed, And She's Seeing A Lot Of White Dudes

Janet Yellen is getting a bit sick of this sh!t.

Courtesy Federal Reserve.
News

Mohamed El-Erian Will Miss Janet Yellen When She’s Gone

The Bill Gross bête-noir thought J-Yells showed just the kind of balance and measure that Donald Trump’s not looking for in a Fed chair.

Hedge Funds

Ray Dalio Not Sure Fed Is Asking: “Is It True?” And “Does It Make Sense?”

Get ready for some radical honesty, Janet Yellen.

By US government [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Wall Street May Not Have Biden’s Ear, But Two Guys Who Hate It Do

Gary Gensler and Ted Kaufman are not the kind of people big finance want to see in positions of influence.

YellenMeteor
News

The Thing Keeping Janet Yellen Going

Sometimes J-Yells just closes her eyes and dreams of a hot-ass economy.

Screen Shot 2018-10-10 at 3.27.02 PM
News

Bathed In The Red Glow Of Market Panic, Jim Cramer Calls Out For Aunt Janet

Jim Cramer misses the comforting embrace of Janet Yellen.

PowellYellen
News

Jay Powell No Longer Wondering If He's Made A Huge Career Mistake

Janet Yellen is having a real fun afternoon.

By Dan SmithRdsmith4 (Own work) [CC BY-SA 2.5], via Wikimedia Commons
News

You Can Blame Everything On The Federal Reserve

Really. Larry Summers will back you up.