Joe Biden Getting The Band Back Together

Anyone who was worried about the economic team being put together for the president-elect by Gary Gensler and Ted Kaufman, uh, needn’t have been.
President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen, an economist at the forefront of policy-making for three decades, to become the next Treasury secretary…. In one speech last year to a housing trade group, she warned higher taxes might not be enough to put programs such as Social Security and Medicare on solid footing, warning of painful trade-offs. “This is root canal economics,” she said.
The Cabinet of Fox Business’ phantasmagorical nightmares this ain’t, but Fox can certainly still try to gin up some fear and loathing.
Progressives aligned with Warren have told FOX Business they'd consider it a victory if Yellen were appointed.
Janet Yellen Is Biden’s Pick for Treasury Secretary [WSJ]
If Janet Yellen becomes Treasury Secretary, she would make history again [Fox Business]