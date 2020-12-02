Is The Ackmanaissance Innoculating Ackmania Sufferers?

In just a few hours, Bill Ackman will learn whether his publicly-traded Pershing Square Holdings has become a cornerstone of the London Stock Exchange. No such wait is required to know that the Ackmanaissance is as strong as ever.

Last month, Ackman’s publicly traded Pershing Square Holdings portfolio gained 13.4%, lifting the $11.4 billion portfolio to a net gain of 62.8% in the first 11 months of 2020, according to a performance review.

Meanwhile, there are encouraging signs that the scourge of Ackmania, which nearly ended Ackman’s career, may go the way of the coronavirus post-vaccine, as its highest-profile sufferer stages and dramatic recovery.

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital hedge funds rose 9.4% in November -- their best monthly showing this year…. Greenlight is now down 1.1% in 2020, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. It was Einhorn’s fifth straight positive month.

Ackman’s Pershing Square Holdings fund up 62.8% for the year [Reuters]

Einhorn Gets Fund Back to Near Even With Value Stocks Soaring [Bloomberg]