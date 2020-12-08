Bill Ackman Invests In The American Dream, Which In Turn Pays For His Dreams

Bill Ackman Invests In The American Dream, Which In Turn Pays For His Dreams

The Ackmanaissance comes to the perfect capitalist fantasy.
Author:
Publish date:

Bill Ackman may not know who Chris Paul is (he’s more of a John McEnroe guy, if he’s honest, although the reverse can certainly not be said). Luckily for an affordable-housing impact investment firm, it didn’t need an NBA All-Star as brand ambassador and strange bedfellow to lure the hottest man on Wall Street, for it could appeal to his other interests and expertise, specifically: real estate and making money on apparently philanthropic endeavors.

Turner Impact Capital has raised $357 million for its second fund focused on providing affordable housing to people who earn too much to qualify for subsidized housing but not enough to afford homes in the areas where they live and work…. As of September, the firm’s first fund was on track to generate a 10.3% net return for its investors, according to Mr. Turner….

Mr. Ackman has backed four of the firm’s funds through Pershing Square Foundation, a charitable organization that manages money on behalf of Mr. Ackman and his family.

“Most of the foundation’s investments are in nonprofits,” Mr. Ackman said. “But we vastly prefer a for-profit solution than a nonprofit solution to a problem, because for-profit solutions are scalable, sustainable and it’s easier to incentivize people to get the job done.”

And we all know what those words mean, of course.

Investor Bill Ackman and NBA’s Chris Paul Back Housing Fund [WSJ]

Related

ackman3
Hedge Funds

Tax Breaks Are Nice, But Bill Ackman Would Just As Soon Directly Profit From Public Education

Could those kids in the Bronx use that 10% he’s making on them a year? Sure, but so could Bill Ackman.

AckmanValeant-620x413-620x413
Hedge Funds

Valeant Investment Finally Pays Off For Bill Ackman

Valeant really Herbalife'd old Billy.

AckmanAlpha
Hedge Funds

It's Getting Hard To Remember When Bill Ackman Wasn't A Golden God Of Finance

The Ackmanaissance is raging on into 2019.

Hedge Funds

Bill Ackman Not Worried About Valeant In The Slightest

The Pershing Square manager is cool as a cucumber despite the whole 'huge losses' thing.

Hedge Funds

Bill Ackman Has A New Mortal Enemy

John Hempton, come on down.

AckmanDealer
Hedge Funds

Bill Ackman's New Office Location Suggests That He Is Considering Turning Pershing Square Into A Luxury Car Dealership

What's it gonna take for Billy Acks to take you out of Herbalife and into this cherry BMW sedan?

CryingAckman
Hedge Funds

Dealbreaker 2016: The Year In Bill Ackman

AckmanDealer
Hedge Funds

Bill Ackman’s 2017 Off To The So-So Start He Was Looking For

The Ack Man ain't hating on The New Year... yet.