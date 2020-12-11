Cy Vance May Be The Only Person Keeping New York Deutsche Bankers Busy

Cy Vance May Be The Only Person Keeping New York Deutsche Bankers Busy

Please rise and raise your right hands and prepare to explain everything everyone named “Trump” ever said to you.
Author:
Publish date:

If you work at Deutsche Bank, specifically in the “deciding whether to give loans to a putative billionaire who is very clearly lying to us about how rich he is” department, and you thought you’d never again have to set foot in lower Manhattan? Well, Manhattan D.A. Cy Vance has other ideas.

Mr. Vance’s office has stepped up its efforts, issuing new subpoenas and questioning witnesses, including some before a grand jury, according to the people with knowledge of the matter, who requested anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the investigation…. In recent weeks, Mr. Vance’s prosecutors questioned two Deutsche Bank employees about the bank’s procedures for making lending decisions, according to a person familiar with the interviews. The employees were experts in the bank’s underwriting process, not bankers who worked with the Trump Organization, the person said.

While the focus of those interviews was not on the relationship with Mr. Trump, bank officials expect Mr. Vance’s office to summon them for additional rounds of more specific questions in the near future, the person said.

We don’t know who these employees might be, but if we were Rosemary Vrablic, we’d probably just save “Foley Square” as a destination in our ride-sharing app of choice.

Manhattan D.A. Intensifies Investigation of Trump [NYT]

Related

trump-deutsche-loan
Banks

Turns Out Deutsche Bank Will Reply To Some Trump-Related Subpoenas

Cy Vance knows what we’re talking about.

trumpkushner
Banks

President’s Son-in-Law Sold Apartment To His, His Father-in-Law’s Banker, Because Conflicts Of Interest Didn’t Exist For Them Even Back In 2013

Donald Trump’s Deutsche Banker scored a pretty nice profit by flipping it, too.

Quit hiding behind the bench. By Phil Roeder (Flickr: Supreme Court of the United States) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

True To Form, Deutsche Bank Loses For Winning In Trump Supreme Court Rulings

Someone at the Frankfurt mailroom might want to keep an eye out for envelopes postmarked Albany and Manhattan.

trump-deutsche-loan
Banks

Deutsche Bank’s Stink Rubbing Off On President Trump’s Lawyers

And they had plenty of their own stink to deal with already.

(Getty Images)
Banks

In Retrospect, Deutsche Bank Sees Something Fishy About This Paul Manafort Character

Probably shoulda done something about them at the time, but, you know, everyone makes mistakes. ‘Specially Deutsche Bank.

trump-deutsche-loan
Banks

If Deutsche Bank Could Vote, It Would Vote For Non-Client Joe Biden

And then make Donald Trump a non-client as quickly as possible.

Screen Shot 2019-07-08 at 12.11.30 PM
Private Equity

New York Times Quantifies Exactly How ‘Limited’ Leon Black’s Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Was

It’s measured in eight figures.

Getty Images
Banks

Deutsche Bank, Nomura Convicted Of Bankicide Against Fellow Lender Monte Dei Paschi

‘Twas nearly death by derivative, sayeth the courts.