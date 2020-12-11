Cy Vance May Be The Only Person Keeping New York Deutsche Bankers Busy

If you work at Deutsche Bank, specifically in the “deciding whether to give loans to a putative billionaire who is very clearly lying to us about how rich he is” department, and you thought you’d never again have to set foot in lower Manhattan? Well, Manhattan D.A. Cy Vance has other ideas.

Mr. Vance’s office has stepped up its efforts, issuing new subpoenas and questioning witnesses, including some before a grand jury, according to the people with knowledge of the matter, who requested anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the investigation…. In recent weeks, Mr. Vance’s prosecutors questioned two Deutsche Bank employees about the bank’s procedures for making lending decisions, according to a person familiar with the interviews. The employees were experts in the bank’s underwriting process, not bankers who worked with the Trump Organization, the person said.

While the focus of those interviews was not on the relationship with Mr. Trump, bank officials expect Mr. Vance’s office to summon them for additional rounds of more specific questions in the near future, the person said.