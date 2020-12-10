Don’t Just Own The Libs. Own The Bankers Who Rejected Your Fraudulent PPP Application.

Being so brazen as to shock an Objectivist isn’t enough.
Think of all the mean, callous, nasty, greedy underhanded shit a banker has seen and done. Think of all of the things that would shock and appall normal people, all of the transgressions of what the rest of us pretend to be societal norms, all of the institutionalized racism, sexism and other discriminatory -isms that are just in the normal course of business for such people. Think of all of the ways bankers scheme with their clients—and are, in turn, schemed by them—to ensure that they can take as much from society at large as possible while giving the bare minimum, if anything at all, back. Imagine what it might take to surprise, disgust or otherwise nonplus minds so warped by so much ambient greed, cynicism and amorality that they would name their bank after an Ayn Rand novel celebrating all of the above.

Congratulations, America: You did it.

At least a dozen times, “someone tried to defraud us, got turned down and then followed up to taunt us that they got their loan,” said [Chris] Hurn, Fountainhead [Commerical Capital]’s chief executive…. “We couldn’t believe how many people were trying to take advantage and game the system,” said Mr. Hurn, whose firm made more than 8,000 loans. “A lot of my employees, including me, were a little frustrated with humanity.”

I guess some of those animal spirits Hurn was so excited to see Donald Trump unleash aren’t as attractive up close and personal.

How Bad Was Virus Aid Fraud? One Banker Was ‘Frustrated With Humanity’ [NYT]

