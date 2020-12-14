Supreme Court To Decide If Banks Really Need To Be The Things They Say They Are

Supreme Court To Decide If Banks Really Need To Be The Things They Say They Are

Honesty, integrity and Goldman Sachs are on the docket.
Author:
Publish date:

People buy stocks for all sorts of reasons: Fundamental analysis. Black edge. Cult membership. Boredom. And, if you’re a truly sophisticated investor, like a major pension plan, because the company whose stock you’re buying promises that it is full to the brim with “integrity and honesty” and that its clients’ interests “always come first.”

And so, these pension funds bought shares of a small Wall Street concern by the name of “Goldman, Sachs & Co.” Thing is, these pension funds say, this “Goldman Sachs” didn’t act with integrity and honesty, and definitely didn’t always put client interests first, at least with respect to a small $1 billion CDO deal called ABACUS. (Other instances of alleged dishonesty, deceit and putting client interests very far down from first are not at issue here.) And since everyone who bought Goldman shares believed that it acted with integrity, honesty and with client interests at the forefront at all times, just like these pension funds did, Goldman shares enjoyed an integrity, honesty and commitment to client interests premium that they apparently didn’t deserve.

Goldman, all but acknowledging these pensions’ allegations, argues that no one actually believes companies such as itself when they trumpet empty boilerplate like client interests always coming first and meaningless words such as “honesty” or “integrity.” It’s called marketing. And, according to Goldman, and probably eventually the Supreme Court, you shouldn’t be allowed to file a class-action lawsuit over failure to adhere to these fatuous words that they for some reason insist upon saying anyway.

The 2nd Circuit presumed that shareholders relied on such statements when buying Goldman stock, and rejected the bank’s argument that allowing lawsuits based on seemingly generic statements would unleash a flood of litigation.

Goldman described its appeal as “the most important securities case” before the Supreme Court in several years, and drew support for it from business and financial industry groups.

The bank also won support from the Society for Corporate Governance, which said a Goldman loss could prompt companies to clam up on social issues such as diversity and racial justice, “out of fear that even generalized or aspirational statements” could prompt securities fraud claims.

Oh, no: What would we as a society do if corporations were rendered unable to make pat, tortuously crafted, ass-covering and very, very late statements about the important issues of our time that they almost certainly don’t believe but feel they have to say, anyway, you know, for marketing purposes? How would we manage to progress? Solve global problems? Make the world a better—nay, perfect—place? Surely we could not, and therefore, in order for all of us to prevail, Goldman must here prevail.

U.S. Supreme Court takes up Goldman securities class action appeal [Reuters]

Related

Quit hiding behind the bench. By Phil Roeder (Flickr: Supreme Court of the United States) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

True To Form, Deutsche Bank Loses For Winning In Trump Supreme Court Rulings

Someone at the Frankfurt mailroom might want to keep an eye out for envelopes postmarked Albany and Manhattan.

lehman-sept-15
Banks

Court Vindicates Dick Fuld’s CDO Flip Clauses

Da Bros don’t always wins, but they win enough.

Quit hiding behind the bench. By Phil Roeder (Flickr: Supreme Court of the United States) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Supreme Court To Consider Whether Financial Fraudsters Should Be Allowed To Just, You Know, Get Away With It

The perfect High Court Tuesday for Donald Trump’s America.

Quit hiding behind the bench. By Phil Roeder (Flickr: Supreme Court of the United States) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Shorthanded Supreme Court Just Not Up To Figuring Out Exactly What Insider Trading Means Right Now

Everybody can go home.

Quit hiding behind the bench. By Phil Roeder (Flickr: Supreme Court of the United States) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Supreme Court: Disgorgement Still A Thing, But Not As Much Of A Thing As SEC Would Like

The real winner here is John Roberts, who made everyone happy. Except Clarence Thomas.

By Elisa.rolle (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Hillary Clinton’s Supreme Court Shortlist To Decide If MetLife Is Too Big To Fail

MetLife might want to consider writing a few more checks to a Hillary SuperPAC or twelve.

commerz
Banks

Commerz, Deutsche Money Management Arm Fire Auditor In Case They Decide To Sue It

Anyone can audit them, but there’s only one auditor they’re thinking about suing.

News

So Maybe Citi Created A Mortgage-Backed Security Filled With Loans They Knew Were Going To Fail So That They Could Sell It To A Client Who Wasn't Aware That They Sabotaged It By Intentionally Picking The Misleadingly Rated Loans Most Likely To Be Defaulted Upon, So What?