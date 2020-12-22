Bill Gross To Give Most Of His Money Away So He’s Definitely Not The Bad Guy In Dispute With Neighbor

Timing is everything in philanthropy.
In fairness to the Triple Crown of Newport Beach, Bill Gross has always been a charitable guy, monetarily if not personally. He’s given more than $700 million away, and his philanthropic operation, the William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation (formerly the William and Sue Gross Family Foundation, and rather pointedly not the William, Jeff, Jennifer and Nick Gross Family Foundation) donates some $20 million a year.

Still, it must be said that Gross’ altruism has definitely been taken up a notch since he found himself in a little, bad-publicity-generating neighborly tiff.

“Sharing is always an evolving feature of a healthy society, both with maturing children and aging adults,” Gross, 76, wrote in his pledge letter.

As, of course, is a fondness for the dulcet sounds of old television theme songs played at high volume and a knack for getting under the skin of everyone around you.

Since May 2019, another 13 billionaires around the world have signed the Giving Pledge, a global, multi-generational commitment by some of the world’s wealthiest to give a majority of their wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes, either during their lifetimes or in their wills.

Among those new to the list are William Gross, co-founder of PIMCO, the world's largest fixed-income investment company, and Stephen A. Schwarzman, chairman, CEO, and co-founder of investment firm Blackstone….

So, you know, if you’re a public high school or elite university, preferably one that’s not picky about splashing the name of one especially vital financier all over the place, give the Schwarzman Foundation a call.

Stephen Schwarzman and William Gross Are Among 13 New Signatories of the Giving Pledge [Penta]

