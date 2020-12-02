Attention Vikram Pandit
Former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit never did his Zen garden high above Park Avenue. But if he moves quickly enough, he could soon be relaxing in a truly transcendent retreat conveniently located between his New York base and his Indian ventures, as well a near enough to Silicon Valley for a budding fintech mogul. Although, this being Newport Beach, he might want to make sure that peace won’t be shattered by the proximity of a certain “angry billionaire with a short fuse.”
The home has a distinctive teak entryway with a Japanese-inspired garden. The garden’s koi pond appears to vanish under the home and reappear on the other, ocean-facing side…. [Seller Valaree] Wahler… said she employs workers for as much as three months of the year to maintain the property’s elaborate teak detailing, which requires regular sanding and revarnishing.
A small price to pay (on top of the $58 million asking price) for mental serenity. On second thought, maybe Gross—who clearly needs some sort of chakral rebalancing—should buy it himself.
