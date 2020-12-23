Trump Banker Makes Like Bill Barr And Retires

Trump Banker Makes Like Bill Barr And Retires

Deutsche Bank won’t have Rosemary Vrablic to kick around anymore. But Cy Vance still does.
Author:
Publish date:

Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)

The outgoing president of the United States may well be in need of a new bank upon departing the White House. But he’s definitely going to need a new banker.

“I’ve chosen to resign my position with the bank effective Dec. 31 and am looking forward to my retirement,” [Rosemary] Vrablic, 60, said in a statement on Tuesday…. Dominic Scalzi, a longtime colleague of Ms. Vrablic’s who played a role in that transaction, will also leave the bank.

That transaction was the retrospectively awkward deal in which Vrablic, Scalzi and another Deutsche Banker bought a Park Avenue apartment from a company part-owned by the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who also happens to be a Vrablic client, about which Vrablic & co. saw no reason to notify compliance.

Whatever the circumstances there were, we’d like to wish a happy retirement to Ms. Vrablic, filled with many enjoyable hours explaining everything she did for the president and his family over the past decade to a Manhattan grand jury.

Trump’s Longtime Banker at Deutsche Bank Resigns [NYT]

Related

trumpkushner
Banks

President’s Son-in-Law Sold Apartment To His, His Father-in-Law’s Banker, Because Conflicts Of Interest Didn’t Exist For Them Even Back In 2013

Donald Trump’s Deutsche Banker scored a pretty nice profit by flipping it, too.

trump-deutsche-loan
Banks

Cy Vance May Be The Only Person Keeping New York Deutsche Bankers Busy

Please rise and raise your right hands and prepare to explain everything everyone named “Trump” ever said to you.

trump-deutsche-loan
Banks

Turns Out Deutsche Bank Will Reply To Some Trump-Related Subpoenas

Cy Vance knows what we’re talking about.

trump-deutsche-loan
Banks

Deutsche Bank’s Stink Rubbing Off On President Trump’s Lawyers

And they had plenty of their own stink to deal with already.

By Ryan McGilchrist [CC BY-SA 2.0 ], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

New For 2019: No-Stress Stress Tests

Even Deutsche Bank won’t have to cram for this one.

(Getty Images)
Banks

First Installment of ‘Good News At Deutsche Bank’

John Cryan won't have to spend the bank's final few pfennigs on a class-action mortgage settlement.

How do you say, "low six-month fix" in emojis? Helar Lukats [CC BY-SA 4.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

Deutsche Bank Says Traders Can Use WhatsApp Through Other App No One Uses

It’s the perfect Deutsche Bank solution to a problem.

(Getty Images)
Banks

In Retrospect, Deutsche Bank Sees Something Fishy About This Paul Manafort Character

Probably shoulda done something about them at the time, but, you know, everyone makes mistakes. ‘Specially Deutsche Bank.