Jay Clayton Wheeling-And-Dealing His Way Out The Door

Jay Clayton Wheeling-And-Dealing His Way Out The Door

Preet Bharara or Gary Gensler might not have much to do come Jan. 20.
Author:
Publish date:

Jay Clayton is so close to being done, you guys. Not as close as his buddy Bill Barr, of course, but close enough. But he’s still keeping busy, and not just with his sulking-middle-fingers-extended-high-into-the-air/future-client-recruitment program of deregulation. For instance, now that Robinhood has got another regulatory matter to deal with, it’d really like to get this one squared away, and Clayton is only too happy to oblige, lest Gary Gensler or Preet Bharara have other ideas.

Robinhood agreed to pay a $65 million civil penalty, without admitting or denying SEC’s findings…. “One of Robinhood’s selling points to customers was that trading was ‘commission free,’ but due in large part to its unusually high payment for order flow rates, Robinhood customers’ orders were executed at prices that were inferior to other brokers’ prices,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Luckin Coffee was faced with the difficult decision of working something out with a China-hating but slap-on-the-wrist giving Trumpkin-led SEC or waiting for a less-China-hostile but more accounting-fraud-disapproving one, and decided to go with the former.

Luckin Coffee “materially” misstated revenue, expenses and net operating losses “in an effort to falsely appear to achieve rapid growth and increased profitability and to meet company’s earnings estimates,” the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday.

Luckin Coffee, which had been under investigation for months, has agreed to pay a $180 million fine to settle the charges without admitting or denying the allegations, the SEC said.

SEC charges Robinhood with misleading customers about how it makes money [CNBC]
Luckin Coffee charged with fraud, to pay $180 million in settlement, SEC says [MarketWatch]
SEC Approves Scaled-Back Disclosure Rule for Energy, Mining Companies [WSJ]

Related

(Getty Images)
News

Jay Clayton Doesn’t Want To Start Smacking Insider Skulls, So Don’t Make Him

He’s this close to not having to give a s**t about any of this any more, you guys. Come on.

(Getty Images)
News

Jay Clayton Paints His Masterpiece

An accredited investor definition that keeps their numbers about constant and decreases the likelihood of people coming crying to the SEC? It’s perfect.

(Getty Images)
News

Jay Clayton Really Making Up For Three Years Of Procrastination

Gut shareholder democracy? Check. Put a crimp in whistleblowing? Check.

preet
News

Awwww Hell Yeah It’s On

Can Gary Gensler and Preet Bharara run the SEC together?

(Getty Images)
News

Serial Bummer Jay Clayton Takes The Fun Out Of Coronavirus Bailouts

The first rule of bailout money is: Talk a lot about what you’re doing with your bailout money.

(Getty Images)
News

Jay Clayton’s Homecoming Plans Hit A Snag

A prestigious job he’s not qualified for may not be in the cards, but hey: At least it’s incompetence and not corruption.

(Getty Images)
News

Jay Clayton Giving Himself Second-Best Christmas Present Imaginable

A one-way ticket out of the swamp.

(Getty Images)
News

Here’s A Little Reminder Of How Little Jay Clayton Cares Anymore

The SEC strikes a generous profit-sharing arrangement with the people who allegedly hacked it.