Jay Clayton Making Sure Next SEC Chair Doesn’t Have To Pay As Much To Whistleblowers As He Has

Jay Clayton Making Sure Next SEC Chair Doesn’t Have To Pay As Much To Whistleblowers As He Has

He’s working hard to make life hard on tattletales right until the end.
Author:
Publish date:

If Jay Clayton & co. hoped that their recent lack of outright hostility towards snitches, er, whistleblowers would convince people that the Securities and Exchange Commission under their watch hasn’t been outright hostile towards whistleblowers, if they thought that the big headline numbers and other occasional pats on the head would obscure the fact that even amidst the apparent thaw gutting those provisions remained very much on Clayton’s regulatory bucket list, they clearly forgot that they, like every other part of this awful and mercifully ending administration, are not as good at concealing their motives as they like to think.

The clarification, which goes into effect Monday, states that a whistleblower’s tip has to offer insight “beyond what would be reasonably apparent” to the agency from publicly available information…. In its new guidance, the agency said it would consider whether a whistleblower’s conclusion derives from multiple sources, “including sources that are not readily identified and accessed by a member of the public without specialized knowledge, unusual effort, or substantial cost.” The sources must also collectively “raise a strong inference of a potential securities law violation that is not reasonably inferable” from any single source.

Whistleblowers and their attorneys are concerned that the interpretation could give the commission greater scope to reject payouts and raise the bar for potential awards so high that some tipsters might be discouraged from coming forward.

We’re pretty sure that’s precisely the point.

Whistleblowers Worry SEC’s Interpretation of ‘Independent Analysis’ Could Discourage Tipsters [WSJ]

Related

(Getty Images)
News

Jay Clayton Really Making Up For Three Years Of Procrastination

Gut shareholder democracy? Check. Put a crimp in whistleblowing? Check.

(Getty Images)
News

Jay Clayton’s Homecoming Plans Hit A Snag

A prestigious job he’s not qualified for may not be in the cards, but hey: At least it’s incompetence and not corruption.

(Getty Images)
Market News

Is Record Whistleblower Award A Lavish Reward Or Major Screw Job?

There’s no way to tell, which is just how Jay Clayton & co. like it.

(Getty Images)
News

Jay Clayton Paints His Masterpiece

An accredited investor definition that keeps their numbers about constant and decreases the likelihood of people coming crying to the SEC? It’s perfect.

(Getty Images)
News

Sulking Jay Clayton Shelves ETF Investor Protection Rule

The amazing thing is that such a provision was ever even considered, we suppose.

(Getty Images)
News

Jay Clayton Doesn’t Want To Start Smacking Insider Skulls, So Don’t Make Him

He’s this close to not having to give a s**t about any of this any more, you guys. Come on.

(Getty Images)
News

Here’s A Little Reminder Of How Little Jay Clayton Cares Anymore

The SEC strikes a generous profit-sharing arrangement with the people who allegedly hacked it.

(Getty Images)
Private Equity

Jay Clayton Not At All Happy With Asset Class He’s Eager To Open To More Marks, Er, Investors

Private equity guys, you’re on notice from a guy with one foot out the door. Or not.