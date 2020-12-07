Tesla Short-Sellers Are Getting Demolished

This story is brought to you by The Daily Upside. For more crisp and insightful content, you can sign up for the free Daily Upside newsletter here.

Tesla doubters have experienced a jolt of economic reality.

According to S3 Partners, short-sellers of Tesla’s gravity-allergic stock have lost $35 billion in 2020.

Falling Short

Tesla shares have been in ludicrous mode all year and are now up over 600%. In November, Tesla climbed 46% and short-sellers lost $8.5 billion in a single month.

Bruised and battered, many short-sellers have simply given up. The percentage of shares sold short has fallen around 63% so far this year. Still, about 6% of Tesla’s shares are held by short-sellers, well above the 1-2% average for large companies.

A few numbers to put the losses in perspective:

Short-seller losses for high-fliers Amazon and Apple have been roughly $5 billion each this year.

The U.S. airline industry posted combined losses of $24.2 through the first nine months of 2020, the worst in its history.

Through the first 11 years of Tesla’s corporate history, it lost $6.7 billion.

Elon’s Warning: In an email to employees obtained by Electrek, he warned that if investors grow concerned with Tesla’s 1% profit margin, the stock will “immediately get crushed like a soufflé under a sledgehammer.”