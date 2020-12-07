Tesla Short-Sellers Are Getting Demolished

Absolutely. Demolished.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Tesla doubters have experienced a jolt of economic reality.

According to S3 Partners, short-sellers of Tesla’s gravity-allergic stock have lost $35 billion in 2020.

Falling Short
Tesla shares have been in ludicrous mode all year and are now up over 600%. In November, Tesla climbed 46% and short-sellers lost $8.5 billion in a single month.

Bruised and battered, many short-sellers have simply given up. The percentage of shares sold short has fallen around 63% so far this year. Still, about 6% of Tesla’s shares are held by short-sellers, well above the 1-2% average for large companies.

A few numbers to put the losses in perspective:

  • Short-seller losses for high-fliers Amazon and Apple have been roughly $5 billion each this year.
  • The U.S. airline industry posted combined losses of $24.2 through the first nine months of 2020, the worst in its history.
  • Through the first 11 years of Tesla’s corporate history, it lost $6.7 billion.

Elon’s Warning: In an email to employees obtained by Electrek, he warned that if investors grow concerned with Tesla’s 1% profit margin, the stock will “immediately get crushed like a soufflé under a sledgehammer.”

Nikola may have no revenue, but it does have subpoenas.