Mike Tyson Can Still Bring The Heat
This isn’t a typical Daily Upside story, but let’s just say it caught our ear.
Last weekend Mike Tyson (54) entered the ring after a 15-year hiatus to fight Roy Jones Jr. Tyson showed fans he’s still got it—going eight rounds to end in a split decision.
And people tuned in. A lot of them. According to social-networking service Triller, the event’s distributor, the bout drew more than 1.6 million pay-per-view purchases and generated $80 million in revenue.
Bankable Boxer
By the time all the pay-per-view purchases have been tallied, Triller owner Ryan Kavanaugh believes the fight will rank among the top-10 most purchased PPV events of all-time.
While financial details were not disclosed:
- Tyson earned a rumored $10 million for his first sanctioned match since 2006.
- The 51-year-old Jones, a former world champion in four weight classes, reportedly earned $3 million.
- Jake Paul (a YouTuber) and Nate Robinson (a former NBA star) fought in the undercard and are also expected to get a share of the money.
What’s Next? Last week Evander Holyfield (58) said he would fight Tyson in a rematch of their infamous 1997 ear-splitting battle.