Mike Tyson Can Still Bring The Heat

This story is brought to you by The Daily Upside. For more crisp and insightful content, you can sign up for the free Daily Upside newsletter here.

This isn’t a typical Daily Upside story, but let’s just say it caught our ear.

Last weekend Mike Tyson (54) entered the ring after a 15-year hiatus to fight Roy Jones Jr. Tyson showed fans he’s still got it—going eight rounds to end in a split decision.

And people tuned in. A lot of them. According to social-networking service Triller, the event’s distributor, the bout drew more than 1.6 million pay-per-view purchases and generated $80 million in revenue.

Bankable Boxer

By the time all the pay-per-view purchases have been tallied, Triller owner Ryan Kavanaugh believes the fight will rank among the top-10 most purchased PPV events of all-time.

While financial details were not disclosed:

Tyson earned a rumored $10 million for his first sanctioned match since 2006.

The 51-year-old Jones, a former world champion in four weight classes, reportedly earned $3 million.

Jake Paul (a YouTuber) and Nate Robinson (a former NBA star) fought in the undercard and are also expected to get a share of the money.

What’s Next? Last week Evander Holyfield (58) said he would fight Tyson in a rematch of their infamous 1997 ear-splitting battle.