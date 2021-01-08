Deutsche Bank Makes One Last Deal With Donald Trump

If the reports are to be believed, Donald Trump will soon need not only a new banker, but a whole new bank, as Deutsche Bank has apparently decided it’s eaten more than enough shit and bad loans on behalf of a failed insurrectionist, would-be dictator and hopeless casino operator. Still, they’ve had some good times together over the last two-plus decades, the Germans and the America Firsters, right? Had some laughs, done some deals? Why not let’s do one more, for old time’s sake, and before Merrick Garland or Preet Bharara get a chance to weigh in?

Deutsche Bank AG agreed to pay more than $100 million to settle criminal and civil charges that it bribed foreign officials and manipulated the market for precious-metals futures through a trading tactic known as spoofing…. “While we cannot comment on the specifics of the resolutions, we take responsibility for these past actions, which took place between 2008 and 2017,” Deutsche Bank spokesperson Dan Hunter said in a statement….

Two Deutsche Bank traders, Cedric Chanu and James Vorley, were convicted in September of manipulating prices for gold and silver contracts.