Gary Gensler Hires Gary Gensler For Job Gary Gensler’s Been Waiting Seven Years For

Gary Gensler Hires Gary Gensler For Job Gary Gensler’s Been Waiting Seven Years For

Looking for comment letters on undoing everything Jay Clayton did over the last four.
Author:
Publish date:

US government, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The last time a Democrat was president, Wall Street did not particularly care for the attention it got from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Well, it could have been worse, if the guy causing them all of that trouble, Gary Gensler, had gotten the promotion he wanted, to run the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Speaking of which, has Gary Gensler decided who’s going to run the SEC? It seems he has.

Gary Gensler will be named chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by President-elect Joe Biden, said two sources familiar with the matter…. Policy experts expect Gensler will pursue new corporate disclosures on climate change related-risks, political spending, and the composition and treatment of their workforces. Democrats also are keen to reverse new investment advice protections which they say do more harm than good, to restore some shareholder rights, and complete post-crisis executive compensation curbs.

The only thing that could make this any worse (well, the only thing other than Preet Bharara getting the nod over Gensler) would be if Jay Clayton’s putting all of the hard work of gutting the Deep State off to the last second were now poised to blow up in Wall Street’s face.

“The good news is that much of that action came late enough in his tenure that it may still be possible to reverse course,” said Barbara Roper, investor protection director for the Consumer Federation of America.

And the other good news is that the formerly technophobe Gensler has gotten up to speed on things should any hackers try any more funny stuff with the SEC. Which they will.

Biden to name Gary Gensler as U.S. SEC chair, sources say [Reuters]

Related

By US government [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Wall Street May Not Have Biden’s Ear, But Two Guys Who Hate It Do

Gary Gensler and Ted Kaufman are not the kind of people big finance want to see in positions of influence.

preet
News

Awwww Hell Yeah It’s On

Can Gary Gensler and Preet Bharara run the SEC together?

News

The Final Days of Gary Gensler

News

You Will Have Gary Gensler to Kick Around (For a While)

President Obama has decided that CFTC chief Gary Gensler, unlike most of his first-term economic team, is worth keeping around. Gary Gensler agrees. Now if only they could figure out in what capacity.

News

Gary Gensler Is Holding A Sit-Down Strike

Wait, what? (Sullivan & Cromwell)
News

SEC Chairman-Designate Pretty Much Gonna Take His First Year On The Job Off

Jay Clayton is going to give a new meaning to "passive management"

(Getty Images)
News

Yes, The SEC Has Noticed The Swarm Of SPACs Crawling All Over Wall Street

Jay Clayton’s got some questions.

(Getty Images)
News

Here’s A Little Reminder Of How Little Jay Clayton Cares Anymore

The SEC strikes a generous profit-sharing arrangement with the people who allegedly hacked it.