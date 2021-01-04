Whoever Could Have Foreseen This?

Jamie Dimon, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett give up on revolutionizing the American healthcare industry.
Author:
Publish date:

What happens when three of the most powerful and creative minds in American capitalism put their minds together (well, not really, but you get the idea) to tackle the very biggest problems facing society, specifically the problem of healthcare? Why, exactly what you’d expect: nothing.

Haven, the joint venture formed by three of America’s most powerful companies to lower costs and improve outcomes in health care, is disbanding after three years, CNBC has learned exclusively…. Many of the Boston-based firm’s 57 workers are expected to be placed at Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway or JPMorgan Chase as the firms each individually push forward in their efforts, and the three companies are still expected to collaborate informally on healthcare projects….

The move to shutter Haven may be a sign of how difficult it is to radically improve American health care, a complicated and entrenched system of doctors, insurers, drug makers and middle men that costs the country $3.5 trillion every year…. One key issue facing Haven was that while the firm came up with ideas, each of the three founding companies executed their own projects separately with their own employees, obviating the need for the joint venture to begin with….

Haven, the Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan venture to disrupt healthcare, is disbanding after 3 years [CNBC]

