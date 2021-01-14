HSBC Violates Your Natural/Moral/Legal/Constitutional/Biblical Right To An HSBC Bank Account While Killing HSBC Employees

Brace yourself for all manner of uninformed and/or specious and/or misleading and/or misguided and/or bad faith arguments about various Constitutional amendments and how they entitle individuals to the specific financial services they desire while dressed as a Viking and spitting biohazard at those obligated by law and their whiteness to provide, to say nothing of a maddening torrent of misuses of the word “Orwellian” by those who have never read a book, let alone any of his.

'If you do visit us, please wear a face covering and maintain a safe distance from others. If individuals put themselves or our colleagues at risk, without a medical exemption, we reserve the right to withdraw their account.'

Oh, wait, just kidding: This is happening at HSBC branches in a marginally more civilized country whose government hasn’t completely broken down yet.

HSBC has threatened to shut down the bank accounts of customers who refuse to wear a face mask in its UK branches.

Mouth-breathing yahoos, please feel free to continue to put Jackie Uhi’s U.S. colleagues at all the risk you’d like, as is your god-given right as an American idiot.

