Kyle Bass Barred From Making Stuff Up About Lawyers For REIT He Accuses Of Making Stuff Up

Is it a good idea to piss off the judge presiding over your case this much? It seems like it might not be a good idea.
Whether or not Hayman Capital Management’s Kyle Bass can say what he likes about real-estate investment trust manager United Development Funding—and those things include that it is a worthless Ponzi scheme engaged in all sorts of self-dealing, among others—remains an open question. What has been rather definitely settled, by a rather pissed-off judge, is that Kyle Bass and his representatives cannot say what they like about UDF’s lawyers, at least without being rather roundly sanctioned.

“I don’t like lawyers to, without any evidence whatsoever, attack another lawyer and accused them of dreadful things like being mobster attorneys, potential perjurers, and guilty of judicial terrorism,” said [Dallas County Judge Ted] Akin… “The thing I object to is the way the lawyers have been personally attacked,” Judge Akin said at the December hearing, according to the transcript. “I find it reprehensible, and in my 57 years I have never seen anything as bad as this case….”

“The question is, how do I get Mr. Bass’s attention and the lawyers’ attention to stop behavior like this,” Akin continued at the hearing. “I don’t know what it will take… I want the lawyers henceforth to devote their time to the facts in the case, not attacking the lawyers in this case.”

