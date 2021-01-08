Larry Kudlow Not Resigning, Merely Taking The Rest Of The Trump Administration Off

As we’ve seen, lots of people are bravely departing the Trump train with almost a whole fortnight to go. Larry Kudlow, however, will loyally remain on board until the bitter end. Not literally, of course: He’s getting some well-earned, taxpayer-funded R&R in these Final Days.

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow tells CNBC’s Eamon Javers that he intends to remain in his position through the end of President Donald Trump’s term…. Kudlow says he will be taking some accumulated vacation time between now and the end of his term.

