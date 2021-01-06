Now Kelly Loeffler Can Trade Stocks With Abandon

Today, Kelly Loeffler will do as she’s always done since her appointment to the United States Senate a year ago, which is to say debase herself and slime her own legacy, such as it is, in an equally derisory and dangerous effort to subvert democracy. The down-home billionaire’s wife senator from the New York Stock Exchange, with deep roots in the farmland of, uh, Illinois, will participate in an all-but-doomed coup attempt to install Donald Trump in the White House for another four years in spite of what the voters and the Constitution say. As it happens, of course, she has good reason for disregarding voters, as the pathetic pantomime will be one of the last things she does on Capitol Hill, as it turns out she’s no better at winning elections than the guy she’s shilling for.

With 98% of the votes counted, Warnock led Loeffler 50.4% to 49.6%.... “We’re going to win this election,” [Loeffler] said. “We have a path to victory and we’re staying on it.”

Well, you don’t, and neither does your former college David Perdue, but look on the bright side: You can both do all of the stock-trading your hearts’ desire now. And you don’t have to worry about the unpleasant optics of leasing your airplane hangar—everyone has one of those, right?—to the U.S. Marshals so they can surveil protesters, and maybe you can even do something about the mess at your stock exchange, maybe with some help from the guy you’re petulantly and impotently trying to keep from the office he earned?

The New York Stock Exchange is proceeding with a plan to delist three major Chinese telecommunications firms, its second about-face this week…. The decision is based on “new specific guidance received on Jan, 5, 2021, that the Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control provided to the NYSE,” the exchange said in a statement Wednesday. “The issuers have a right to a review of this determination.”

The NYSE’s moves have also provoked consternation among investors about the ultimate impact on the companies in question, all of which are in telecommunications…. “The last thing the NYSE wants to do is have to delist these Chinese companies,” added [Jones Day partner Alan] Seem….

