Mets’ Hiring Practices Not All That Different From Point72’s

The early returns seemed clear: In all of the important ways, the New York Mets would be run both very similarly and very differently from the source of the $2.45 billion Steve Cohen used to buy them, his hedge fund, Point72 Asset Management. The former included an unusual-for-the-Mets willingness to invest in top talent and a brutal glee in dealing with failure. The latter involved the usually tight-lipped and media-averse Cohen opening up, accepting suggestions and showing off a sense of humor and fun not previously known to exist, and also a commitment to being a somewhat less toxic work environment for women than Point72, which it must be said was not a particularly tall order, given the allegations of what flies at Point72 and the shoulder-shrugging “whaddyagondoboutit” attitude towards them.

So, how’s that going?

The New York Mets fired general manager Jared Porter on Tuesday, a day after ESPN reported that he sent explicit unsolicited texts and images to a female reporter in 2016 while working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office…. It was while he was working for the Cubs that Porter began texting the woman, a foreign correspondent who had moved to the United States to cover Major League Baseball…. At one point she ignored more than 60 messages from Porter before he sent a final lewd photo of an erect, naked penis. After receiving the vulgar image, she responded, "This is extremely inappropriate, very offensive, and getting out of line. Could you please stop sending offensive photos or msg." He later apologized in a series of text messages…. He said that "the more explicit ones are not of me. Those are like, kinda like joke-stock images."

Ah, yes, hilarious, but not quite as hilarious as it giving Steve Cohen the very on-brand opportunity to set a speed record for firing GMs. We know owning the Mets has been a lifelong dream for the Big Guy, but you could forgive him a bit today for sitting in his Citi Field office, staring out at a parking lot that’s likely to remain empty for a long time, and fantasizing about giving it all up to pursue another childhood ambition.

Kraft-Heinz will be in Chicago today looking for "hotdoggers" to drive the Wienermobile…. The winners will go to more than 200 events across the country, create social media content and giving interviews…. Oscar Mayer says the full-time one-year position offers competitive salary. Applications close January 31.

