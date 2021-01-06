So Maybe Steve Cohen Isn’t Quite As Fun And Gentle As He Suggests On Twitter

So Maybe Steve Cohen Isn’t Quite As Fun And Gentle As He Suggests On Twitter

I wouldn’t want to be Sandy Alderson if the Big Guy doesn’t get a parade this year.
Author:
Publish date:

New York Mets fans have high hopes that Steve Cohen will change everything about the way their team was mismanaged by his predecessors as owner. Most especially, they’re hopeful that he’ll invest some of the $1.4 billion he made last year in on-field talent. But they’d presumably hope he doesn’t embarrass them in other ways, like, say, by discriminating against female employees, as the Wilpons were allegedly wont to do.

Of course, Cohen has gone some way to alleviating those fears, at least among his now-fellow MLB owners. But if lawsuits are to be believed, he’s got more in common with his for partners and petty rivals than most would like.

In the complaint, Sara Vavra, who led a trading group at Point72, said Mr. Cohen stopped by her office in July 2019 and began “an abusive, expletive-ridden tirade” in which he said her work “sucked” and she was “stupid.” She said in the complaint that beyond dropping a few generic expletives Mr. Cohen also used a derogatory word for a woman’s genitals…. Later in the same day as his verbal assault, Mr. Cohen summoned her to another person’s office at the firm, where he continued to belittle her abilities. This time he did so in front of others and again used profane language….

“Cohen ridiculed me, calling me an ‘idiot’ and incompetent,” she said in the complaint. “He told me that I was ‘wrong about everything.’” She said he added, “I should fire you because you’re so stupid….” Ms. Vavra contended that Mr. Cohen had a similar habit of publicly berating his female assistants. She said his verbally abusive behavior was so bad that the firm had to move some of his female assistants “to a different wing of the building so they could not overhear” him.

Steven Cohen’s Past Re-emerges to Cast Doubt on His Updated Image [NYT]
Steve Cohen Rides Point72 Gains to $1.4 Billion in Personal Earnings [II]
Earlier: Seems Like Ex-Point72 General Counsel Was On To Something About It Being ‘A Really Tough Place For Women;’ Woman Suing Point72 For Gender Bias May Be Last Woman Working At The Firm; Employee Suing Point72 For Gender Bias Says Firm Is Surprisingly Congenial Towards Employees Suing It For Gender Bias; Point72 Lawsuit Reveals Unacceptable Behavior That Constitutes Real Improvement For A Steve Cohen Hedge Fund

Related

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Steve Cohen Takes Gender Discrimination Off List Of Reasons Not To Let Him Buy Mets

Nothing to see here (anymore), Mr. Commissioner.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Seems Like Ex-Point72 General Counsel Was On To Something About It Being ‘A Really Tough Place For Women’

And also about how it was not going to change.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Steve Cohen Can’t Give The Mets $3.1 Billion, But Had To Give Them $2 Million

The 2020 season is not playing out quite as the big guy imagined.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Woman Suing Point72 For Gender Bias May Be Last Woman Working At The Firm

We kid! It’s three steps forward and only two back for gender balance at the Big Guy’s house.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Bill de Blasio To Try, Fail To Stop Steve Cohen From Buying Mets

It’s all he knows how to do at this point.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Ken Griffin Is Triggering Steve Cohen

The Citadel chief is paying through the nose to keep Point72’s talent problem alive and well.

Coming soon to a Bridgewater office near you.
Hedge Funds

Famed Liar, Do-As-I-Say-Not-As-I-Do Proponent Of Radical Transparency Head To Court

When others violate Principles, it should cost them $100 million, according to Bridgewater.

mrmet
Hedge Funds

Steve Cohen Will Not Let Inevitable Mets Dysfunction Distract Him From Real Work

If you see the new owner red-faced a shouting during the game, rest assured he’s yelling at a Point72 underling and not at Edwin Diaz.