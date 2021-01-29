Elon Musk Hopes The Fancy Dog, Surging Doge Distract Your Attention From That Hiring Discrimination Probe

Yesterday evening, Elon Musk sent a bizarre tweet. This, like many things about the Tesla founder, is both not news and news at the same time. It is not news because, of course, Elon Musk issues a lot of tweets, and a fair number of them could be described as bizarre. It is news because when Elon Musk tweets something, it moves markets. Like when he tweeted “Gamestonk!” on Tuesday night and sent the already stratospheric shares of GameStop even further into orbit.

Yesterday’s tweet was a parody magazine cover of a whippet wearing a turtleneck. The fake magazine is entitled “Dogue” and comes from a crowd-sourced Instagram page of similar such offerings of canines in high fashion, the idea for which appears to come from a 30-year-old humorous book of the same name. (“Dog” + “Vogue” = “Dogue,” get it?)

This seems inscrutable unless you are in the know. And if you are, you knew that “Dogue” was an oblique reference to the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which had enjoyed its own GameStop-like rocketing yesterday, rising 420%. Of course, as with Musk’s previous in-Doge-ventions, this only sent the price of the fake stuff up another 140% to a whopping 5.65 cents.

This could, of course, just be Musk having fun. He is, after all, known to have the sense of humor of a 14-year-old stoner when that number appears in the markets, and just days earlier helped inflate another bubble with another tossed-off tweet. On the other hand, perhaps he had an inkling that just a few minutes later some rather less-flattering news would appear, and it would be a good idea to try to distract a bit of attention therefrom.

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating SpaceX over whether the company discriminates against non-U.S. citizens in its hiring practices and said Elon Musk’s company is stonewalling a subpoena for information, court documents revealed Thursday…. “The charge alleges that on or about March 10, 2020, during the Charging Party’s interview for the position of Technology Strategy Associate, SpaceX made inquiries about his citizenship status and ultimately failed to hire him for the position because he is not a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident,” DOJ attorney Lisa Sandoval wrote in a court document filed Thursday…. SpaceX filed a petition with a DOJ administrative tribunal to dismiss the subpoena on grounds that it exceeded the scope of IER’s authority, but that petition was denied, and SpaceX was ordered to comply. IER said SpaceX on Dec. 11 acknowledged the order but told IER “that it ‘does not intend to produce any additional information in response to the administrative subpoena.’”

Well, it’s not a tweet, but it certainly does sound like Elon Musk.

