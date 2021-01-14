European Cuisine Ain’t What It Used To Be

European Cuisine Ain’t What It Used To Be

Soon we’ll be eating insects for the sake of the environment.
Author:
Publish date:

User:Takoradee, CC BY-SA 3.0 <http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/>, via Wikimedia Commons

This story is brought to you by The Daily Upside. For more crisp and insightful content, you can sign up for the free Daily Upside newsletter here.

Heads up - this story could make you feel antsy.

The European Food Safety Authority has declared the yellow mealworm (the larval form of the mealworm beetle) safe for human consumption, paving the way for its arrival at the dinner table.

Insect Invasion
According to the UN, more than two billion people around the globe (primarily in Asia, Africa, and South America) already consume insects as part of their regular diet.

Crawling In This Direction: In the west, the market for insects (while still small) is evolving quickly. In 2017 the European Commission said it would allow the use of insects in fish feed, and in 2018 Brussels established a formal regulatory framework for the sector.

Yesterday's announcement from the EU Food Safety Authority pertained to an application from French insect farmer Micronutris — one of the early players in the space. Micronutris plans to use mealworm larvae as a protein additive in snacks, bars, and other foods.

Now, analysts say the insect farming business is buzzing with potential:

  • Analysts at Barclays believe the market for insect protein could rise to roughly $8 billion by 2030 from $1 billion today.
  • EU-based venture capital firms poured $177 million into insect startups last year, and food giants such as Cargill and Nestlé are racing to catch up.

Sustainability Play
With more and more focus being placed on the sustainability of food production, many analysts see potential in insects. Advocates point to high nutritional value and the relatively small amount of energy needed to produce insects at scale.

The Takeaway: No need to bug out quite yet - yesterday's safety news is just the first step in the authorization process. It will be some time before insects hit grocery store shelves.

Related

wine
The Daily Upside

The European Union Wants One More Tussle With Trump

And it may be bad news for cocktail parties.

ski lift
The Daily Upside

Here’s What To Expect This Ski Season

You won’t see any lift ticket discounts.

dunkin donuts
The Daily Upside

Dunkin’ Is In Talks To Be Swallowed

Try not to let your eyes glaze over on this story.

nyc marathon
The Daily Upside

What It’ll Be Like Running The NYC Marathon This Year

Shocker, it’s good news for a tech company

ZuckerWolf
The Daily Upside

Zuckerberg Is Ready To Play The Dating Game In Europe

But he’s made a few concessions.

jeff bezos
The Daily Upside

Bezos Gets Squeezed By Margrethe Vestager

And it could cost him a pretty penny.

water
The Daily Upside

Investors Are About To Get Drenched

You can bet on anything on Wall Street these days.

That'll throw'em off the scent.
The Daily Upside

Crime Organizations Are Targeting The Vaccine Rollout

And the supply chain appears vulnerable.