European Regulators Drop the Hammer

European Regulators Drop the Hammer

Ms. Vestager has been busy.
Author:
Publish date:

Regulators have a lot on their minds these days. From tackling the global health crisis to building sustainable energy infrastructure, it's a full docket.

On Thursday, regulators in the U.K. and the EU launched probes into two highly controversial topics: memes and chocolate.

Get a Whiff of Gif
The Competition and Markets Authority (the U.K.’s main competition watchdog) has opened a formal investigation into Facebook’s $400 million acquisition of Giphy, the animated sticker database.

The move comes eight months after the CMA forced Facebook to suspend the integration of Giphy into its operations while the CMA examined the deal's effect on competition:

  • The concern is Zuck & co. will be able to use Giphy as a vehicle to uncover data about competing apps and their users (Giphy is integrated with TikTok, Twitter and Apple iMessage).

The CMA will now have until March 25th to decide whether to up its initial investigation into an in-depth probe.

Chocolatier Profiteer
Regulators in Brussels have opened a formal antitrust investigation into whether Mondelez, the maker of Cadbury chocolate, has restricted competition by hindering cross-border trading of its products across the EU.

Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s executive vice-president for competition, said, “chocolates, biscuits and coffee are products consumed by European citizens daily.” That we already knew.

But Ms. Vestager expressed concern the chocolate maker interfered with a practice known as parallel trade, through which traders can buy products cheaper in one member state and resell them elsewhere in the EU:

  • The Commission accused Mondelez of imposing restrictions on languages used in packaging in order to prevent cross-border trade.
  • Mondelez may have also refused to supply some traders in an effort to curb imports into certain markets, according to the report.

The Takeaway: Whether it's paying too much for a Toblerone or having your memes spied on, there is a lot on the table.

Related

jeff bezos
The Daily Upside

Bezos Gets Squeezed By Margrethe Vestager

And it could cost him a pretty penny.

ZuckerWolf
The Daily Upside

Zuckerberg Is Ready To Play The Dating Game In Europe

But he’s made a few concessions.

fried bugs
The Daily Upside

European Cuisine Ain’t What It Used To Be

Soon we’ll be eating insects for the sake of the environment.

zuck
The Daily Upside

The Rich Are Doing Just Fine

Three millennials have serious wallet-share.

wine
The Daily Upside

The European Union Wants One More Tussle With Trump

And it may be bad news for cocktail parties.

chicken drumsticks
The Daily Upside

More Chicken Executives Will Soon Get The Ax

The Justice Department is out for blood.

paris at night
The Daily Upside

How People Are Bettering Themselves During the Pandemic

What have you been up to?

subway sandwich
The Daily Upside

Subway Gets Toasted In Ireland – Judge Rules Its Sandwiches Aren’t Legally Bread

Bad News For Italian Herbs And Cheese