Streaming Is About To Get More Immersive

And expensive.
Hammersfan, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

If you’ve ever bet on a sporting event, you’re likely aware that having money on the line can spice-up the viewing experience.

FuboTV knows it too. Yesterday, the streaming service focused on live sports announced a deal to acquire nascent sports betting platform Vigtory.

The Strategy is Clear: Rake in both consumers’ monthly streaming fees and ill-conceived bets.

Sportsbook Central
FuboTV was launched six years ago with a focus on a narrow but extremely passionate audience: American soccer fans looking to watch European games (if you knew one, you'd know). Since then, Fubo has become a full-blown streaming platform while still maintaining its emphasis on sports content.

Fubo completed an IPO last October at $10 per share, and since then shares have been on a roller-coaster ride à la the life of a Bills fan.

Gambling Strategy: According to management, the acquisition of Vigtory will help diversify the company’s revenue stream and boost engagement with viewers:

  • The deal comes just a month after FuboTV bought Balto Sports, which created the animation software that powers the Vigtory app.

A Popular Playbook
Fubo won’t have the playing field all to themselves.

DraftKings has partnered with both ESPN and AT&T’s Turner Networks to integrate their gambling platform into the respective media platforms’ offerings. And Bally's Corp. has a similar arrangement with Sinclair Broadcast Group.

The Takeaway: Guard your wallet, folks.

