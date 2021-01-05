The Rubik’s Cube Is About To Hit The Big Screen

This story is brought to you by The Daily Upside. For more crisp and insightful content, you can sign up for the free Daily Upside newsletter here.

Heading into 2020, few could have predicted a television series about chess would turn out to be one of the most successful shows of the year.

But with Tiger King long in the rearview, Netflix’s smash hit The Queen’s Gambit was watched by more than 65 million households last fall.

Now, Hollywood is doubling down on the theme with an even less likely focal point: the Rubik’s Cube. Endeavor Content and Hyde Park Entertainment Group have reportedly teamed up to produce a feature film (and full content ecosystem) based on the three-by-three brain teaser.

Cubed-Squared

The Rubik’s Cube was invented in 1974 by Hungarian sculptor and professor Erno Rubik. Since then, more than 450 million Rubik’s Cubes have been sold worldwide.

The cube is now set to take center stage in the world of film and television:

Hyde Park and Endeavor will create a full-length feature film based on the best-selling puzzle toy.

Hyde Park has also partnered with Glassman Media, which created game shows The Wall and Spin the Wheel to create a game show based on the Rubik’s Cube.

Graham Taylor, co-president of Endeavor, said, “The Rubik’s Cube is an iconic and family-friendly brand. In partnership with Hyde Park we look forward to creating film, television, and game show content for global audiences.”

What Else Cubed?

For the last few years, “speedcubers” have done battle at the Rubik’s Cube World Championship Finals in Boston, which is sponsored by Red Bull (seriously). Here's what that is like.

A Netflix-hosted mini-documentary from last year, “Speed Cubers” followed the friendship between two solving savants who competed against each other in the 2019 World Cube Association’s World Championships.

The Takeaway: Stay tuned, this has all the makings of a blockbuster.