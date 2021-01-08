Shield Your Eyes, It’s Another Streaming Service

This story is brought to you by The Daily Upside. For more crisp and insightful content, you can sign up for the free Daily Upside newsletter here.

“If only there was just one more streaming service I could watch,” said no one. Ever.

Yet here we are: Yesterday former executives of Disney and Discovery announced a new streaming platform called “Struum,” which will make its debut this spring.

Instead of offering its own original content, Struum will give viewers à la carte access to hundreds of niche streaming services without forcing them to subscribe to each individually.

Marching To The Beat Of Your Own Struum

Discovery+ notwithstanding, the streaming landscape is dominated by elephants. A whopping 95% of U.S. households subscribe to one of Netflix, Disney’s Hulu or Amazon’s Prime Video. A fourth tech giant, Apple, entered the fray in late 2019.

These well-capitalized firms have made it nearly impossible for new entrants to break in (just ask Quibi, which failed in spectacular fashion after raising nearly $2 billion in venture capital).

Struum Playbook: Inspired by ClassPass, which lets people pick and choose classes at gyms they’re not members of, Struum will do the same for streaming:

Struum has struck deals with nearly three dozen unnamed, niche streaming services representing 20,000 TV shows and movies.

For $9.99 a month, users will get 100 “credits” that allow them to pick and choose what shows they want to watch from different streaming services.

Use Case: If (for some odd reason) you're in the mood for an art-house horror flick, Struum would give piecemeal access to a streaming service like Screambox (which, you may not want to pay for every month).

The Takeaway: The venture is being backed by Tornante, the investment firm of former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, who told the WSJ Struum is a “no brainer.” Famous last words in the streaming arena.