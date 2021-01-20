Trump Pardon Parade A Veritable Dealbreaker ‘Where Are They Now?’

Rudy Giuliani, didn’t get one. Shelly Silver, either. Julian Assange and Edward Snowden are still under indictment in faraway lands. The Tiger King remains in prison, where he will soon be joined by some number of insurrectionists, none of whom got a presidential pardon from Donald Trump in his final hours in the Oval Office. For that matter, Donald Trump himself did not get a pardon from Donald Trump for all of the many crimes he’s committed both before and during his presidency, nor did anyone related to him by blood or marriage: Jared, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, etc.

But do you know who did get them? Why, some old friends from financial frauds past! First and foremost, of course, is Goldman Sachs’ least successful administration alumnus and alleged wall-fundraising fraudster, Steve Bannon. Trump fundraiser and 1MDB lobbyist Elliott Broidy too, and without spending a day in prison. What good, not-at-all corrupt fortune for him! Speaking of swamp creatures, fellow lobbyist Norman Brownstein managed to wrangle one for his son, disgraced hedge fund manager Bo, last seen in these pages running a “fantasy sports combine” after getting out of jail for insider-trading, amply demonstrating his value to society and worthiness of a clean slate. Former Brocade CEO and backdating maestro Greg Reyes, too. Phil Mickelson’s golfing and stock-tip-trading buddy Billy Walters, got his sentence communted (thanks in part to the continued support of Mickelson) and is now only confined to his California home because of the pandemic raging in that state and not because it’s where he was serving his five-year-sentence because of the pandemic raging in that state. New Jersey real-estate fraudster Eliyahu Weinstein is getting home from jail 16 years early, and with a name like that, you can be sure the white supremacists who stormed the Capitol on Trump’s behalf two weeks ago are celebrating his freedom.

Of course, there’s still hope for Rudy and the rest of them, as at this very moment Trump could be mass pardoning at 35,000 feet following a shambolic farewell ceremony so sparsely attended that even Anthony Scaramucci got an invite.

“Trust me, that had to be a mass email if one of them got sent to me,” he told Inside Edition…. The White House seems to be desperate for a big crowd at the event, sending out this invitation: “All guests must arrive between 6:00 AM and 7:15 AM. You may RSVP up to five guests!” But Scaramucci says he won’t be attending.

One person who needn’t worry himself about such things is North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, who’s in the clear on that whole insider-trading thing, conveniently before Merrick Garland ever gets a chance to look at it.

“Tonight, the Department of Justice informed me that it has concluded its review of my personal financial transactions conducted early last year,” Mr. Burr said in a statement. “The case is now closed. I’m glad to hear it….” Michael R. Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney in Washington, signed off on closing both of the cases on prosecutors’ recommendations, according to a person familiar with the investigations.

