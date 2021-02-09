Elon Musk Unusually Reticent About Regulatory Intervention

Elon Musk Unusually Reticent About Regulatory Intervention

China would like to have a little chat with Tesla about its exploding cars.
Author:
Publish date:

Elon Musk is famously prickly when regulatory authorities have the temerity to tell him what he can and can’t do, and isn’t shy about making his unhappiness quite clear. So we’re sure, in the wake of this fiery little hiccup, he’ll be equally blunt and forthright in the face of authoritarian impertinence towards his towering and unquestionable genius, yes?

Tesla Inc. has been summoned by Chinese authorities citing consumer complaints about quality issues…. The State Administration for Market Regulation, China’s top market regulator, said Monday that it and four other regulators had instructed Tesla to abide by Chinese laws and regulations and strengthen internal management to ensure the quality and safety of its products.

Whoo boy can’t wait for the spicy tweet!

In a statement late Monday in China, Tesla Shanghai said it “sincerely accepted the guidance of government departments.” It said it had “deeply reflected on shortcomings” and was working on strengthening its operations. It also said it would investigate Chinese consumers’ complaints and abide by Chinese laws and regulations.

Oh, so I guess the babysitters get a say when the government in question can go a bit further than merely suggesting people stay at home to avoid killing their neighbors?

Tesla Summoned by Chinese Regulators on Quality Issues [WSJ]

Related

By Heisenberg Media (Flickr: Elon Musk - The Summit 2013) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Play With Elon Musk’s Fire, Get Burned

Whether it’s a decade in a Sardinian jail or whatever the Chinese do to people whose cars explode in parking garages.

einhorn-musk
News

Instead Of Austin, Maybe Elon Musk Should Move To Seoul

What’s the South Korean government’s position on exterminating MBAs?

creation-of-elon-musk4
News

It Only Looked Like Elon Musk Had A Bad Year

As with everything else Tesla-related, when you get into the proper magical realms, it looked more like a $2.3 billion year.

Elon SEC
News

Elon Musk Is Clearly Still Struggling With His Addiction To Doing Bad Tweets

The Tesla board can only help someone if he wants to help himself.

Elon SEC
News

Elon Musk And SEC Investigators About To Get Acquainted In Situation That Will Surely Go Great For Everyone

What could possibly go wrong here?

LudaMusk
News

Elon Musk Totally Wasn’t Lying About Going-Private Funding

For real, just call up Crown Prince Mohammad. He’ll vouch for him.

By Heisenberg Media (Flickr: Elon Musk - The Summit 2013) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Elon Musk Maybe Doesn’t Understand Words That Begin With ‘P’

Add “poor” to the lexicon of words the Tesla founder sees differently from the rest of us.

By AntanaCoins (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Looks Like We’ve Got Another Crypto Civil War On Our Hands

What makes a cryptocurrency a currency, one lawsuit-battling crypto wonders aloud and angrily?