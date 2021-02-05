Credit Suisse Much Better At Not Asking Uncomfortable Questions Than It Is At Spying

Credit Suisse Much Better At Not Asking Uncomfortable Questions Than It Is At Spying

You don’t become the bank of choice for Eastern European gangsters by posing too many.
Author:
Publish date:

You’d have thought that a bank with such a vast internal and international security apparatus as Credit Suisse—so attuned, however ineptly, to any hint of disloyalty towards the bank or its CEO’s arboreal riches, itself inflicting such great reputational damage to the bank—might, by way of compensation, also have noticed a thing or two, while watching fellow Suissers like awkward and wobbly hawks, that themselves might be against Credit Suisse’s reputational interests. Like, for instance, all of the money laundering one executive was allegedly doing for the Bulgarian mob. Or all of the kickbacks another banker was accepting from a Georgian oligarch and the hedge funds in which he was investing said oligarch’s money, from which he was also freely skimming from said oligarch’s accounts at Credit Suisse. But no:

The regulator, Finma, publicly censured Credit Suisse in 2018 for inadequately supervising and disciplining Mr. Lescaudron as a top earner, and said he had repeatedly broken internal rules, but it revealed little else about the bank’s actions in the matter….

However, the report, commissioned by Finma in 2016 and reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, found Mr. Lescaudron’s activities triggered hundreds of alerts in the bank that weren’t fully probed in the 2009-15 period studied. In addition, around a dozen executives or managers in Credit Suisse’s private bank knew Mr. Lescaudron was repeatedly breaking rules but turned a blind eye, proposed lenient punishment for his misconduct or otherwise glossed over the issues because he brought in around $25 million in revenue a year, the report found….

The report found the irregularities were analyzed and escalated to a certain extent, but not enough. “None of the parties involved felt responsible for conclusively analyzing the already known as well as the resulting questions and drawing the necessary conclusions,” it said.

Credit Suisse Was Alerted to Private Banker’s Misconduct Years Before Criminal Charges [WSJ]

Related

Photo: Getty Images.
Banks

Lawsuit: Credit Suisse Does A Lot Of Spying, It’s Just Not Very Good At It

The investment bank isn’t the only thing that needs work.

Photo: Getty Images.
Banks

Credit Suisse Spy Agency Was More Global, Inept Than Previously Reported

Not in your toolbox, eh, Urs?

bulgaria wrestling
Banks

Even The Swiss Frown On (Allegedly) Laundering Money For The Bulgarian Mafia

Which is too bad for an astonished Credit Suisse.

By World Economic Forum from Cologny, Switzerland [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

Actually, Credit Suisse’s No. 2 Ran A Whole CIA-Sized Spying Operation, But His Boss Still Had No Idea

The bank misspoke when it said the surveillance was isolated, but on that point only.

Photo: Getty Images.
Banks

Credit Suisse Gets Its $5.3 Billion Check In Under The Wire

Nice try, but we noticed.

Photo: Getty Images.
Banks

It Took All Of Two Months To Catch Credit Suisse Allegedly Doing The Thing It Just Pleaded Guilty To Again

Credit Suisse is still a Swiss Bank.

Photo: Getty Images.
Banks

Credit Suisse Can Lose Nine Figures In All Sorts Of Ways

The financial crisis is still very much ongoing in Zürich.

Photo: Getty Images.
Banks

The Only Thing Better Than Leaving Credit Suisse Is Getting Demoted To Run An Internal Hedge Fund There

Jim Amine knows what we’re talking about.