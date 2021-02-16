Credit Suisse As Good At Haggling MBS Settlements As MBS Themselves

Credit Suisse As Good At Haggling MBS Settlements As MBS Themselves

Thomas Gottstein has an extra $80 million to spend on, uh, other settlements, probably.
Author:
Publish date:

Credit Suisse has quite enough legal and regulatory problems at home, it must be said. Between the Bulgarian mafia money laundering, client-swindling and internal espionage, the bank’s in-house lawyers and compliance people are plenty busy. And that’s before we even get into the $3 billion-plus in lawsuits it still faces stemming from its mortgage-backed securities bonanza pre-crisis that turned into lots of other people’s problems post. So you can forgive the bank for rather eagerly putting one of those crisis-era lawsuits behind it—one it has already lost, it must be said—especially seeing as how suddenly reasonable the plaintiffs therein are feeling.

Credit Suisse Group AG agreed to pay $600 million to settle a lawsuit over mortgage securities that collapsed in the 2008 financial crisis…. The plaintiff, MBIA Insurance Corp., said late Thursday that it had reached an agreement, after a post-trial court decision that ordered the Swiss bank to pay about $604 million in damages. The settlement means there will be no appeal trial….

MBIA had been seeking $686.7 million plus interest while Credit Suisse had estimated damages of $597.7 million.

Credit Suisse may not be very good at spying, but it’s right on the money predicting how much its malfeasance will cost.

Credit Suisse Pays $600 Million to Settle U.S. Mortgage Case [Bloomberg]

Related

Photo: Getty Images.
Banks

Credit Suisse Can Lose Nine Figures In All Sorts Of Ways

The financial crisis is still very much ongoing in Zürich.

Photo: Getty Images.
Banks

Credit Suisse Gets Its $5.3 Billion Check In Under The Wire

Nice try, but we noticed.

Photo: Getty Images.
Banks

Credit Suisse Much Better At Not Asking Uncomfortable Questions Than It Is At Spying

You don’t become the bank of choice for Eastern European gangsters by posing too many.

By World Economic Forum from Cologny, Switzerland [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

Is Anyone At Credit Suisse Not Under Surveillance?

A bit of extra vigilance might be in order, and will probably be enough to catch the hapless rent-a-cops in Tidjane Thiam’s employ.

Photo: Getty Images.
Banks

Credit Suisse Changes Mind Re: Betting On President Trump’s Reasonableness

The Swiss decide that this Trump character might be a little mercurial.

Getty Images
Banks

Barclays Haggles MBS Fine Down To $2 Billion, Celebrates

No choice but to surrender, eh, Jamie?

Photo: Getty Images.
Banks

Lawsuit: Credit Suisse Does A Lot Of Spying, It’s Just Not Very Good At It

The investment bank isn’t the only thing that needs work.

Photo: Getty Images.
Banks

Bonus Watch ’19: Credit Suisse

Actually, there’s nothing to see, or at least nothing you’d want to see.