Not-At-All-Busy Apollo Global Gets To Try To Explain How It Didn’t Screw Phil Falcone Over In 2010

Not-At-All-Busy Apollo Global Gets To Try To Explain How It Didn’t Screw Phil Falcone Over In 2010

Turns out you can’t just reopen a bankruptcy you had nothing to do with because it would be convenient.
Author:
Publish date:

YouTube

There’s a lot Apollo Global Management would like to put in the past. Co-founder Leon Black’s not-particularly limited relationship with convicted pedophile Jeff Epstein, first and foremost, of course. But it would also very much like to not ever again have to hear about an 11-year-old deal it struck with another (albeit much, much less) disgraced financier (assuming you could call Epstein that) and owner of an Upper East Side townhouse with a grody past. Unfortunately, the U.S. bankruptcy code will not allow for that, either.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman in Manhattan issued her ruling at the conclusion of a remote hearing on Monday, finding that because Apollo was not a player in the company’s reorganization, it was not entitled to protection afforded by the reorganization plan she confirmed in 2015.

At issue, according to Harbinger Capital Partners, is the allegedly inconvenient fact that Apollo allegedly knew all about the future LightSquared’s spectrum proximity problems vis-à-vis global positioning systems way back in 2001, nine years before it unloaded the company onto Harbinger and sent founder Phil Falcone onto a $2 billion, career-destroying crusade to build the wireless network of the future, but allegedly failed to mention it. Given that we’re talking about bankruptcy court here, you can guess how well that went.

Anyway, Falcone now has a chance to get that $2 billion back, plus punitive damages. And boy oh boy could he use it.

Apollo can’t use bankruptcy court to block litigation over LightSquared investments [Reuters]

Related

By Chris Potter (Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

Ex-Hedge Fund Manager Better Hope The Next Judge He Sees Doesn’t Think He’s A Thief And A Liar

Because that judge will be the one fulfilling his prophecy about going to jail.

Screen Shot 2019-07-08 at 12.11.30 PM
Private Equity

Leon Black’s Ties To Noted Sex Criminal Totally Innocent And Definitely Not Problematic, But Apollo Global Will Have A Look-See Anyway

Definitely nothing to worry about, dear limited partners!

campfire
Hedge Funds

Paul Singer Ready To Burn PG&E To The Ground To Get His $250 Million

A promise made over the charred and smoldering remains of California is still a promise.

warholmoma
Hedge Funds

Phil Falcone Really Knows How To Lever The Hell Out Of A Warhol

First put it up as collateral for a loan, then allegedly just sell it without paying off that loan.

whiteplains
News

Corporate Residents Flood White Plains For Unique Suburban Amenity

How many small cities have their very own federal bankruptcy judges?

neiman
Hedge Funds

Neiman Marcus Does Not Think Hedge Fund Manager Has Suffered Enough

Jail is not sufficient. $60 million and subordinated claims might be.

Screen Shot 2019-07-08 at 12.11.30 PM
Private Equity

Breaking News: Apollo Global Battered By Wave After Wave Of Breaking News

And there’s no end in sight to the torrents of Epstein-related ink.

wildfile
Hedge Funds

PG&E Burns Paul Singer Again, And Good

If only they were as good at delivering power and keeping their utility lines from becoming giant lighters as they are at running legal circles around a hedge fund.