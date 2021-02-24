The Mnuchins Aren’t Counting On ‘Me You Madness’ To Keep Them Afloat

Steve Mnuchin is worth about $400 million. This is clearly not enough, even with the speaking fees, and the wife’s movie career looks more likely to expand rather than fill the gap. Looks like it’s time to join his former colleagues in monetizing those four years of "public service" even more directly than he already has.

Steven Mnuchin, who was treasury secretary in the Trump administration, is planning to start an investment fund that is expected to raise money from sovereign wealth funds in the Persian Gulf region and other investors, two people familiar with the project said./The fund, based in Washington, would focus on areas including financial technology and entertainment, among other potential sectors, the people said. Mnuchin, who worked as a Wall Street executive and film producer before joining the Trump administration, has begun hiring for the endeavor….

Mnuchin frequently traveled to the Middle East throughout the Trump administration… Though it is unclear if Mnuchin will seek funds from the Saudi or UAE governments, his planned investment effort, coming so soon after leaving office, raises concerns over whether Trump administration policy was influenced by Mnuchin’s future pursuits, an ethics expert said.