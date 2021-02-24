The Mnuchins Aren’t Counting On ‘Me You Madness’ To Keep Them Afloat

The Mnuchins Aren’t Counting On ‘Me You Madness’ To Keep Them Afloat

The former Treasury secretary has become quite acclimated to the swamp.
Author:
Publish date:

AP

Steve Mnuchin is worth about $400 million. This is clearly not enough, even with the speaking fees, and the wife’s movie career looks more likely to expand rather than fill the gap. Looks like it’s time to join his former colleagues in monetizing those four years of "public service" even more directly than he already has.

Steven Mnuchin, who was treasury secretary in the Trump administration, is planning to start an investment fund that is expected to raise money from sovereign wealth funds in the Persian Gulf region and other investors, two people familiar with the project said./The fund, based in Washington, would focus on areas including financial technology and entertainment, among other potential sectors, the people said. Mnuchin, who worked as a Wall Street executive and film producer before joining the Trump administration, has begun hiring for the endeavor….

Mnuchin frequently traveled to the Middle East throughout the Trump administration… Though it is unclear if Mnuchin will seek funds from the Saudi or UAE governments, his planned investment effort, coming so soon after leaving office, raises concerns over whether Trump administration policy was influenced by Mnuchin’s future pursuits, an ethics expert said.

You don’t say.

Trump’s former treasury secretary expected to launch investment fund, seeking backing of Persian Gulf state funds [WaPo]
Mnuchin Joins Speech Circuit at $250,000 for Live Address [Bloomberg Quint]

Related

(Getty Images)
News

Steve Mnuchin: A Traitor To His Class

The Treasury Secretary is not looking after his fellow hedge fund managers and/or Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac shareholders.

(Getty Images)
News

Steve Mnuchin Doesn’t Scare These Public Companies

Just because the Treasury Secretary says something is against the law doesn’t make it so.

ronburgundy
Hedge Funds

For Heaven’s Sake, Put On Pants And Give The Kids An Ambien Before Your Virtual Cap. Intro. Call

We know there’s a pandemic on but that’s no excuse to not show off your first edition of The Intelligent Investor.

ItMnuchin
News

Steve Mnuchin Maybe Suddenly Feeling Bad For All Of Those People He Kicked Out Of Their Homes

For the first time in his life, the Treasury secretary may not have the money to pay the bills.

Kyle Bass Crusader
Hedge Funds

The China Trade War Is Never Gonna End And Kyle Bass Can Hardly Contain His Excitement

No one has been this invested in a Steve Mnuchin failure since Steve Mnuchin’s father.

Mnuchin Lampert
News

If He Won’t Show Us Trump’s Tax Returns Maybe Steve Mnuchin Would Like To Share His Thoughts On His Decade-Plus As A Member Of Sears’ Board

Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were just wondering.

(Getty Images)
News

Steve Mnuchin’s Stepmother Really Insists On Emphasizing The ‘Step’

And his father sort of wishes he could do the same.

coronavirus
Hedge Funds

Europeans Retain Laser-Focus On Real Coronavirus Threat: Hedge Funds

New leverage restrictions should come online just in time for us to have forgotten about this whole pandemic thing.