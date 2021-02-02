Your Market Bubble Will Need A New Source Of Hot Air

Tell us if you’ve heard this before.

Apologies to those of you who were hoping he’d help out your new silver bets, and to Twitter, which has now managed to lose its two most enthusiastic and disconnected from reality blue checks in less than a month. It’s just that there’s not a ton going on right now as far as Elon is concerned.

Tesla Inc. is recalling roughly 135,000 Model S luxury sedans and Model X sport-utility vehicles over touch-screen failures, one of the electric-car maker’s largest-ever safety actions. The move comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration requested a recall last month, saying the touch screen in some models can fail when a memory chip runs out of storage capacity, affecting functions such as defrosting, turn-signal functionality and driver assistance…. “It is economically, if not technologically, infeasible to expect that such components can or should be designed to last the vehicle’s entire useful life,” Tesla said in the letter.

The European Union last week approved a plan that includes giving state aid to Tesla, BMW and others to support the production of electric vehicle batteries and help the bloc cut imports from industry leader China…. Business Insider quoted German government sources as saying Tesla would get subsidies of more than 1 billion euros from the federal government and the regional state of Brandenburg, where the Tesla factory is being built.

Good to see Tesla really diversifying its ancillary revenue streams, which are after all so much more valuable than its primary business lines.

Elon Musk says he’s taking a Twitter break ‘for a while’ [USA Today]

Tesla Recalls Roughly 135,000 Vehicles Over Touch-Screen Failures [WSJ]

Tesla set for at least 1 billion in German subsidies – Business Insider [Reuters]