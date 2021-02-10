Cum-Ex Banker Not Gonna Come To Germany

All things considered, Belgium, Denmark and Germany’s efforts to bring people to justice over the Cum-Ex tax loophole/alleged fraud scheme are going swimmingly. Brexit notwithstanding, the Brits are preparing to ship Duet Group’s Vijaya Sankar to the Fatherland, while Soho Capital’s Guenther Klar is headed to the land of frites and waffles.

Still, it’s not all smooth sailing: Those beyond the grasp of the aforementioned countries’ extradition powers can choose not to take advantage of the hospitality offered by those countries’ prosecutors and corrections officials, no matter how boring Dubai might be. And, as Bill Gross can tell you, courtrooms aren’t the safest place to be right now. And, on those counts, Paul Mora—an investment banker allegedly key to the whole thing—is gonna have to decline the invitation to Frankfurt.

The 53-year-old told a Wiesbaden court last year that he would skip his tax fraud trial because of New Zealand’s low Covid-19 infection rate and argued that he wouldn’t get a fair hearing in Germany…. “Mora is suspected of having played a decisive role in the development and planning of cum-ex deals,” according to a German Federal Police poster that can be downloaded on its website. “He is presumed to be staying abroad….” “He is not a ‘fugitive’ and these public steps are therefore wholly unnecessary,” his lawyers said in an emailed statement. Mora denies wrongdoing, and “reserves his full rights as a New Zealand citizen to remain in his home country…. Germany and New Zealand don’t have an extradition treaty….

Well, the Germans are hardly in a position to criticize the Kiwis here, but they’re going to make sure that, like their own COVID- and trial-averse citizen Florian Homm, Mora’s gonna have to stay on home soil if he’d like to avoid that aforementioned flight to FRA.

Germany placed former investment banker Paul Mora on Interpol’s public list of most-wanted suspects….

Now, that’s not quite as serious as it sounds: There are currently 62,000 people with Interpol Red Notices to their names, so the FBI Ten Most Wanted list this ain’t. Still, it promises to be a bit of a pain in the ass for Mora.

“An Interpol listing means that the wanted person basically can’t travel any more,” said Suzan Huettemann, a professor of criminal law at Mannheim University in Germany. “Whenever he enters another country, the search pops up and he faces the risk of being arrested.”

