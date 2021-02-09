The SEC Wants You To Think Long And Hard About Selling Shares Should Redditors Decide To Rocket Them To The Moon

The SEC Wants You To Think Long And Hard About Selling Shares Should Redditors Decide To Rocket Them To The Moon

In written form. On their desk.
Author:
Publish date:

Mike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Back before the GameStop bubble definitively fizzled, an old friend posed a question: If a stock is soaring for no discernible fundamental reason at all, and you are in a position to sell an unlimited amount of this stock at this vastly inflated valuation on account of being the company who’s stock is in question, shouldn’t you do so, and as quickly as possible? Matt concluded there are very good reasons to do such a thing, but also some very good reasons not to do them, primarily of the lawsuit-drawing variety.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, which is already on record as looking askance at such things, has another reason: Namely, that it might do more than merely look askance.

The corporate-finance division of the SEC, which regulates U.S. securities markets, released guidance advising companies to provide tailored disclosures about their current finances, market events and the potential effect of share sales on investors.

The regulator provided a sample letter it may send to companies in which it asks for information, such as risks associated with the recent volatility in their share prices. The sample questions aren’t exhaustive, the SEC said. Based on responses, companies may be instructed to revise their financial disclosures…. The guidance is particularly relevant because the SEC usually doesn’t review documents related to raising capital such as automatic shelf registration statements before they are acted upon

SEC Urges Company Disclosures on Fundraising During Market Frenzy [WSJ]

Related

By U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
News

SEC Working Hard For The Money

Mary Jo White is a taskmaster's taskmaster.

gamestop 3
Hedge Funds

SEC Monitoring GameStop Frenzy With Eye Towards Doing Nothing

Letting the Redditors have their fun seems to be a bipartisan point of agreement, which is great, because it probably can’t be stopped.

gamestop 3
News

Robinhood’s GameStop Trading Ban Crashing High-Speed Traders, Court Records System, App’s Reputation

GME is back on Robinhood. But so are the SEC and class-action lawyers.

silver bars
News

Degenerates Distracted By Shiny Objects

So this whole Reddit bubble thing is still happening, just elsewhere.

(Getty Images)
News

SEC Expresses Concern About Lack Of Transparency, Acts To Ensure it

It was a rule-shredding Wednesday on Zoom.

(Getty Images)
News

The SEC Got Hacked, Took A Year To Learn People Might've Traded On It, Disclosed These Facts Parenthetically In A Bizarre Statement, And Wants Companies To Do None Of These Things

We've got some questions.

(Getty Images)
News

SEC Making Sure Gary Gensler Will Feel Right At Home

You can authorize and investigation and you can authorize an investigation and you and you and you, too!

WarrenMJW.Catfight
News

Mary Jo White Gives Elizabeth Warren New Ammunition To Make Her Last Three Months At The SEC A Living Hell

This is not going to help MJW in her one-sided catfight with Elizabeth Warren.