Netflix Faces Stiff Swedish Competition

Netflix Faces Stiff Swedish Competition

Good streaming services copy, great streamers steal.
Author:
Publish date:

Last year the number of streaming subscribers in western Europe eclipsed the number of pay-TV customers for the first time.

As it turns out, The Queen's Gambit and Bridgerton are global phenomena, and American streaming giants have scooped-up the lion's share of European subscribers.

Amidst the U.S. dominance there is one Swedish standout. Stockholm-based Nordic Entertainment Group (“Nent”) is generating more revenue in its home markets than top American rival Netflix. Valhalla awaits.

May the Norse Be With You
In years past, Hollywood would sell its content to be distributed by European rivals. Now, with the stateside streaming market relatively saturated, American streaming giants have made foreign lands a top priority.

The Numbers Tell the Story: Of the 141 million streaming subscribers in western Europe, 86% of them belong to Netflix, Amazon Prime or Disney+.

Netflix's $17 billion global content budget — eight times what the BBC spends — has allowed it to ramp up local productions such as Elite in Spain or Dark in Germany.

But while they’ve conquered Britain, France, and Germany — America’s streaming giants are facing a Viking resistance in the north. In Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway, Nent’s Viaplay streaming service is within striking distance of Netflix’s 4.2 million subscribers.

  • Nent boasts 3 million subs, making it the only domestic streaming service in all of western Europe to have a second-place audience share in its home market.
  • Nent makes more revenue in Scandinavia than Netflix by offering higher-priced sports packages. Rights to the English Premier League — a ratings Mjölnir (that’s Thor’s hammer) in Europe — don’t hurt.

Come Original: Now Nent is eyeing a launch in the U.S. and 10 other territories as a specialist in Nordic drama (think, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo). The plan is to raise $415 million to hit 10.5 million subscribers by 2025, with 4.5 million coming outside of the Nordic region.

The Takeaway: CEO Anders Jensen told the FT, “If you don’t copy some of [Netflix] with pride, then you’re making a mistake.”

Related

west ham
The Daily Upside

Streaming Is About To Get More Immersive

And expensive.

struum
The Daily Upside

Shield Your Eyes, It’s Another Streaming Service

This one is a “no brainer.”

rubiks cube
The Daily Upside

The Rubik’s Cube Is About To Hit The Big Screen

Step aside, Beth Harmon.

dechambeau
The Daily Upside

Bryson DeChambeau Gained 40 Pounds To Become The World’s Best Golfer

Because golf is the new Moneyball.

david beckham
The Daily Upside

David Beckham Has Still Got It

Victoria, not so much.

ineos grenadier
The Daily Upside

Mercedes Formula 1 Gets A New Owner

His name is Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and he sure loves sports.

fenway park
The Daily Upside

Your Chance To Own A Pro Sports Team

Or part of one, at least.

surfing
The Daily Upside

Chernin Makes A Splashy Investment

Because surfer bros are a powerful cohort.