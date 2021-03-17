Craig Carton Back To Work, Allegedly Back To Not Paying His Bills

Ol’ Craigey might need a new hedge fund sucker to get him out of this jam.

Anyone with the misfortune of having their radio tuned to WFAN between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Eastern can justly be described as a victim of Craig Carton, the unbearably awful sports radio jock polluting the greater New York area’s airwaves during those hours on weekdays since his dramatic and unfortunate return to radio in November after his release from prison. But, speaking of Carton’s prison time for defrauding “investors” in his ticket-scalping Ponzi scheme of $5 million, some are more victim than others. Like, say, Dukal Corp. and owner Gerard LoDuka.

An attorney for Dukal Corp. and its owner, Gerard LoDuka, has asked Carton’s sentencing judge that a restitution order be rewritten to reflect “what is almost surely an extremely lucrative job.” The letter, dated Friday and entered into the court record on Monday, noted that Carton returned to the airwaves in November in a prime afternoon slot on WFAN that has “achieved dramatic ratings success” and he was reportedly being considered as a daily morning host on an MLB Network show. Yet, the letter signed by attorney John G. Martin maintained, Carton, 52, has not made a single restitution payment since his June release from prison…. The letter said an order requiring Carton to pay 15% of earnings toward nearly $5 million in restitution should be changed to reflect his career revival. Priority, it said, should be given to pay LoDuka and another person before a company with over $25 billion in assets that also lost money.

That company, of course, would be hedge fund Brigade Capital Management, and we don’t think they’re terribly likely to take well to any suggestion they should have to wait for a debt to be repaid. But, according to Carton’s lawyers—who, it must be said, have uttered a number of legally and literally unbelievable things in the past—they are getting repaid, and LoDuka, too.

Carton has not only made payments toward restitution since his release, but he made payments before he was imprisoned even before they were required, the lawyer said. Janey said Carton has paid about $30,000 of the $435,000 owed to LoDuka…. Still, the lawyer added, Carton makes “a fraction of what he previously made.”

Which, if he’s to be permitted to splutter offensive nonsense for five hours a day in drive time, is at least a modicum of justice. As, we’d have to say, is taking a $405,000 hit on trusting Craig Carton with anything.

Radio host Craig Carton fraud victim complains to judge [AP]