Someone Else Doesn’t Like Elon Musk’s Tweets

Nor, for that matter, is Congress particularly amused by Jack Dorsey’s.
Elon Musk, as we’ve seen, isn’t shy about tangling with the authorities of his on-again, off-again favorite social media platform, unless those authorities are of the Chinese government. Well, after some due consideration, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board has reviewed the Tesla chief’s Twitter history, found it wanting and thus invited Musk to do what he does best once more.

The National Labor Relations Board has decided that Tesla violated labor laws when it fired a union activist, and when CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter in 2018: “Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union. Could do so tmrw if they wanted. But why pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing?”

Among other things, the federal agency has directed Tesla to ask Musk to remove his offending tweet, and to offer a job back to the terminated employee, Richard Ortiz. Tesla must also compensate Ortiz for loss of earnings, benefits and adverse tax consequences that resulted from his firing.

Clearly, like the SEC before it, the NLRB has not taken into account that throwing shade at government officials is apparently what Twitter is for.

Congress asked the three CEOs to answer "yes or no" to a range of complicated, extensive questions. Lawmakers sometimes interrupted if the CEOs tried to give longer answers.

During the hearing, [Twitter CEO Jack] Dorsey took a jab at the tactic by tweeting a poll that was simply a question mark, asking Twitter users to vote "yes" or "no…."

While facing Congress, the 44-year-old was also liking tweets that pointed out lawmakers were mispronouncing [Google CEO Sundar] Pichai's name, as well as cutting off the CEOs mid-sentence.

Dorsey, who founded Twitter in 2006, confirmed to another Twitter user that he was barefoot in the hearing.

Unfortunately for @Jack, he hasn’t gotten around to banning all politicians from his platform just yet.

Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice picked up on Dorsey's tweet and asked him: "Mr Dorsey, what is winning, yes or no, on your Twitter account poll?"

Dorsey said that "yes" was in the lead. Rice replied: "Hmm, your multitasking skills are quite impressive."

Way to go, Jack. That’ll convince ‘em to go easy on you.

