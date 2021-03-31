Goldman Sachs Trades FUD For FOMO

Goldman Sachs Trades FUD For FOMO

And Chipotle trades bumretch for blockchain.
Author:
Publish date:
And Chipotle trades bumretch for blockchain.

Goldman Sachs has been a bit skeptical of the cryptocurrency revolution, but has also shown itself to be, at times, bit-curious. Well, the former's all out the window now that the Elect’s only real competition on Wall Street is dipping its toe into the providing-fake-and-probably-worthless-entries-on-blockchain-ledgers-to-our-rich-but-impossibly-stupid-clients water, D.J. D-Sol & co. need to keep up with the Gormans.

The bank aims to begin offering investments in the emerging asset class in the second quarter, according to Mary Rich, who was recently named global head of digital assets for Goldman’s private wealth management division…. Goldman is looking at ultimately offering a “full spectrum” of investments in bitcoin and digital assets, “whether that’s through the physical bitcoin, derivatives or traditional investment vehicles,” she said….

The move means that soon, clients of two of the world’s preeminent investment banks – Goldman and Morgan Stanley – will have access to a nascent asset class that has intrigued billionaires and digital currency believers alike.

Of course, most of you don’t have the $25 million lying around to become a Goldman private wealth client. Luckily, someone else is offering exposure to bitcoin with a side of guacamole and only a slightly elevated risk of diarrhea and life-shattering regret.

Chipotle is giving away $100,000 worth of bitcoin on Thursday to celebrate National Burrito Day….

As part of the campaign, Chipotle is partnering with Stefan Thomas, the San Francisco man who famously lost $220 million worth of bitcoin because he couldn't remember the password to his digital wallet…. "If players are unsuccessful in their ten attempts and endure the same fate as Thomas, they may be surprised and delighted with a special offer from Chipotle," the company said in a press release.

Not as surprised and delighted as they would be with $25,000 worth of fractional bitcoin, or even probably one of the 10,000 free burritos also on offer, but there’s only one way to find out.

Goldman Sachs is close to offering bitcoin and other digital assets to its wealth management clients [CNBC]
Chipotle is giving away $100,000 in bitcoin [CNN Business]

Related

(Getty Images)
Banks

Cameron Winklevoss Savages Old Case Against Bitcoin With Even Older Joke

What Larry Summers meant to say was that the tall half-billionaire is a “lame, cheesy asshole.”

By Mike Cauldwell (https://www.casascius.com/photos.aspx) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

Bitcoin Is Forbidden Or Immoral Or A Commodity Or A Currency Or Not The Point Or All Of The Above

And 2018’s only four days old. Strap in.

By Mike Cauldwell (https://www.casascius.com/photos.aspx) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Crypto Exchange Fined $6.5 Million For Trading Cryptos With Itself On Itself

A more perfect addition to the blockchain we can’t imagine.

AckmanDude
Hedge Funds

Chipotle Has Some Special Burritos For Bill Ackman

The burrito chain puts Wall Street in formation, tells Ackman it's got hot sauce in its bag.

By Mike Cauldwell (https://www.casascius.com/photos.aspx) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
News

On Coping (Or Not) With Bitcoins Lost

There are five stages of crypto-grief, and it can take a long time to cycle through them.

jamie-dimon-bitcoin
Banks

JPMorgan Places Child In Charge Of Childish Cryptocurrencies

Oliver Harris may not have to shave yet, but he’s Jamie Dimon’s new pointman on matters blockchain.

Image adapted from Flickr User Aranami.
Banks

Wells Fargo Will Not Have People Buying Bitcoins On Credit Cards They Didn’t Know They Had And Then Defaulting

Make sure there’s enough space on your debit card for all that Ether.

(Getty Images)
Banks

Bonus Watch ’20: Last Year Would Have Been A Great One To Work At Goldman, Morgan Stanley If Not For, You Know…

D-Sol and J-Gorm really would like to share they year’s bounty with you, but they just can’t right now.