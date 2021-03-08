John McAfee (Allegedly) Didn’t Tell Two Interested Parties About His CryptoPromotion Side Hustle

That John McAfee is a cryptocurrency true believer need not be doubted. Literally everything about the man—a two-time libertarian candidate for president, after all—from his hedonism to his preference for international waters to his status as fugitive in multiple countries—screams “enthusiast for untraceable fraudcoins.” As, of course, do his actual screams, at Jamie Dimon, for instance, or his pledge to butcher and consume his own reproductive organ should bitcoin not hit half a million dollars by last July (it didn’t—still hasn’t, nor even entered that order of magnitude—and he didn’t). If you take that welching as a sign of insincerity, recall that he is currently sitting in a Spanish jail awaiting repatriation to these shores for failing to pay taxes on the millions he’s made promoting all sorts of suspect cryptos.

Oh, about that:

Antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee was indicted on fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges alleging that he and cohorts made over $13 million by fooling investors zealous over the emerging cryptocurrency market, authorities said Friday. McAfee, 75, was charged in a newly unsealed indictment in Manhattan federal court along with Jimmy Gale Watson Jr., who served as an executive adviser on what prosecutors described as McAfee’s “so-called cryptocurrency team.”

That’s one description of Watson. Here’s another:

Authorities accused McAfee and his bodyguard, Jimmy Gale Watson Jr., of exploiting McAfee’s large Twitter following to artificially inflate prices of “altcoins” through a so-called pump-and-dump scheme, and concealing payments McAfee received from startup businesses to promote initial coin offerings…. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed related civil charges concerning the alleged pump-and-dump scheme…. Both also face civil charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which in October accused McAfee of concealing more than $23.1 million he made from boosting seven cryptocurrency offerings on Twitter. In the cryptocurrency cases, authorities said McAfee touted assets including Verge, Reddcoin and Dogecoin as part of a “Coin of the Day” or “Coin of the Week” tweet from around December 2017 through February 2018.

Antivirus software creator charged with cheating investors [AP]

Antivirus software pioneer McAfee charged by U.S. with cryptocurrency fraud [Reuters]

Earlier: Steven Seagal Is Out Of The CryptoPromotion Business